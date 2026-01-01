PGY-1 Community Pharmacy Preceptor Biographies

Justin Vesser, PharmD, MS

(he/him/his)

Director, PGY-1 Community-Based Pharmacy Program

Preceptor for Operations and Admin

Dr. Vesser is the manager of ambulatory pharmacy services and residency program director for the PGY1 Community-Based Pharmacy Residency Program. He earned his PharmD at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, and a Master's of Pharmaceutical Science with a focus on Health Outcomes and Pharmacoeconomics at Virginia Commonwealth University. He oversees operations for UVA outpatient pharmacies and clinical ambulatory pharmacy services. During his time with UVA, he has led the implementation of a novel unit-based meds to beds program. He also oversaw moving a primary outpatient pharmacy to a new location and conversion to a 24/7 operation to better meet patient needs. His interests include team-building, developing the role of pharmacy technicians and designing new pharmacies.

Bethany Delk, PharmD, BCPS

(she/her)

Preceptor for Ambulatory Care Geriatrics

Dr. Delk is an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist. She joined the ambulatory care clinical pharmacy team in 2017 and provides comprehensive medication management under a collaborative practice agreement at all of her clinic sites. Her ambulatory practice sites include: Virginia at Home (a home-based primary care service for homebound older adults), UVA Memory and Aging Care Clinic, and Geriatric Polypharmacy Clinic. In addition to precepting pharmacy students and residents, she precepts 4th year medical students, Internal Medicine residents, and Family Medicine residents in her clinic sites. Dr. Delk received her PharmD degree from the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy and completed ASHP-accredited residencies in Pharmacy Practice and Critical Care at the University of Virginia. Her professional interests include geriatrics, infectious diseases, transitional care, and complex patient care planning.

Donna M. White, RPh, CDE, BCACP

(she/her)

Preceptor for Ambulatory Care - Internal Medicine

Ms. White is a Pharmacy Clinical Coordinator in Ambulatory Care. Currently, she serves an Internal Medicine Clinic, where patients are referred for hypertension, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, anticoagulation, and tobacco cessation. She also serves in the Diabetes Cardiology and Women’s Cardiology Clinics. She received her BS in Pharmacy from MCV/VCU and has been a Certified Diabetes Educator since 1998. Ms. White received the VCU class of 2010 Mentor Award. In addition to her areas of practice, her other interests include geriatrics, patient safety, and research.

Anna Dunlap, PharmD, BCACP

(she/her)

Preceptor for Transitions of Care

Dr. Dunlap is an ambulatory care pharmacist. She joined the UVA team in 2018. Her primary work is within UVA’s Interactive Home Monitoring Program. As pharmacist for this program, she does Transitions of Care work with recently patients who have recently been discharged from the hospital. Dr. Dunlap earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Wilkes University and completed a PGY-1 Community Pharmacy residency at Virginia Commonwealth University. She is board-certified in Ambulatory Care.

Christian (Christa) Brooker, PharmD

(she/her)

Preceptor for Ambulatory Care – Family Medicine

Dr. Brooker is an ambulatory care clinical pharmacist. She received her PharmD from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in 2018 and completed a PGY1 Community-Based pharmacy residency program and PGY2 Ambulatory Care pharmacy residency program at UVA. Her primary practice site is the Family Medicine clinic at UVA Health. Dr. Brooker works under a collaborative practice agreement with physicians, resident physicians, and nurse practitioners within the clinic. She primarily co-manages chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, but also assists with others like asthma, COPD, anticoagulation, tobacco cessation, and refugee care. She works alongside a clinic-based pharmacy technician, Amber Perry, who assists with prior authorizations, patient assistance programs, and general medication access issues. Dr. Brooker has a special interest in teaching and education, transitions of care, and working with the underserved.

Leslie Ward, PharmD, BCPS, BCOP

(she/her)

Preceptor for Ambulatory Care: Benign Hematology

Dr. Ward is an ambulatory benign hematology clinical pharmacist. She joined the ambulatory care clinical pharmacy team in 2018 after spending 10 years as a hematology/oncology clinical pharmacist at UVA. Her ambulatory practice site is with the benign hematology clinics in the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center. She received a B.A. in Economics from Davidson College and her PharmD from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She completed an ASHP-accredited PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at the University of Maryland Medical Center before joining the University of Virginia Health in 2008. She serves as an active member on the anticoagulation committee and IV iron in pregnancy work group. Her professional interests include bleeding and clotting disorders and myeloproliferative neoplasms.

Bruce Jones, PharmD

(he/him/his)

Preceptor for Transplant

Dr. Jones is a Solid Organ Transplant Pharmacist. He provides pharmacy services to the inpatient transplant (kidney, liver, pancreas, lung, and heart) and the outpatient transplant clinic. He received his BS and PharmD from Virginia Commonwealth University. He joined the University Health System in 1990. He joined the transplant team in 2009 after working with the surgery, inpatient, and supervisory teams prior to that. He precepts both PGY-1 and PGY-2 residents and pharmacy students. He is a member of ASHP and APHA. His professional interests include patient compliance/adherence, multidisciplinary team education, and transitions of care.