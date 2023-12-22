Since Ferrari, What Have We Learned About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy?

The most common type of muscular dystrophy, DMD mainly impacts boys. That’s because the trait is recessive and attached to the X chromosome. Symptoms of DMD usually start around age 2-4 years. By their early teens, most kids are unable to walk. People with DMD usually die from heart and breathing problems.

Dino’s death at the very young age of 24 is typical for Duchenne. That Dino was able to be active so much of his life is unusual. Dino struggled with his health from an early age. But the Ferraris didn’t know how serious his condition was until he became seriously ill in his early 20s. Until shortly before his death, Dino still worked on engines, talked about racing cars, and had a mind as quick as any Ferrari.

Driven To Find a Cure

Given the information and resources available in the 1950s, Dino actually fared well. How? Well, Enzo Ferrari’s notes shed some light on that. An engineer at heart, he tried to tune his son the way he would tune an engine. Detailed diary entries chart Dino’s health and vitals, with Ferrari’s attention to detail. At one point, Ferrari smuggled drugs into Italy hoping they would help his son.

Ultimately, it was an impossible battle. Dino’s death was devastating (as the death of a child always is for a parent). And Enzo Ferrari’s life can basically be divided at that moment. Wealth, talent, and intellect didn’t provide any insulation from grief.

Enzo’s tributes to his son live on. In Dino’s memory, Ferrari:

Finished and produced the engine his son designed

Created the Ferrari Dino, one of his most noteworthy vehicles

Founded the Centro Dino Ferrari

The Centro Dino Ferrari has contributed to research on stem cell therapy for DMD and many other conditions, like Alzheimer’s. But a cure remains out of reach. Even today. Life expectancy has increased, but not significantly. Researchers at UVA Health Children’s are working to change that.

New Approaches to a Complex Problem

Seventy years later, we have new research opportunities for muscular dystrophy. At UVA Health Children’s, ongoing efforts to find relief for patients are funded by grants from:

National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Muscular Dystrophy Association

Capricor

Sarepta

Coulter Foundation

Fibrogen

“We are so grateful to have the opportunity to work as a multidisciplinary team in research for muscular dystrophy,” says Rebecca Scharf, MD, director of our pediatric neuromuscular clinic. “Our research program benefits from collaboration with biomedical engineering, computer and electrical engineering, research pharmacists, clinical research coordinators, and physical and occupational therapists.”

Two avenues of research are computational modeling and gene therapy.