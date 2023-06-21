UVA Health Children's: #1 in Virginia Again

For the third year in a row, U.S. News & World Report has ranked UVA Health Children's the top children's hospital in Virginia.
Why Our Rankings Matter
Learn more about our rankings and what they mean to you.
In addition, 9 of our specialties ranked as top in the nation.
This isn't just good news for families local to Charlottesville. We have expanded access throughout Virginia via telemedicine, virtual options, and an extended primary care network.
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