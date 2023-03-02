Knock Your Head? What to Do After a Concussion + the Latest Research
In the past decade, we've all seen more headlines about concussions. We've learned about the extreme physical damage multiple concussions can cause. And we've heard about football players and military veterans dying by suicide after brain injury.
UVA Health's brain injury team has played a leading role in researching and developing services treat and prevent brain injuries from sports and work. Now an important new discovery gives a better understanding of why multiple concussions are so dangerous.
Discovery Could Help Avoid Major Consequences of Multiple Concussions
If we've learned anything, it's that step 1 in 'what to do after a concussion' is try to prevent getting another one. New research at UVA Health helps us understand why that's so important.
Researchers found that when a concussion causes the brain to swell, it squeezes lymphatic vessels that clean the brain. That means they stop working for a time and can't rid the brain of toxins.
Hit Your Head?
Concussions can cause scary symptoms. Our experts are here to answer your questions, help you heal, and look out for more serious symptoms.
