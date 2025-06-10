Understanding Circumcision and Talking to Your Sons About It

June is Men’s Health Awareness Month. It's a great time to focus on all aspects of male health. Besides highlighting the importance of eating right and exercising, it’s also a time to call attention to health matters affecting boys and teens. Circumcision is a topic that's surrounded by misconceptions. Many people also have questions that they're uncomfortable asking.

Read on for some important facts on circumcision and see some ways to discuss it with your kids.

What Is Circumcision?

Circumscision is a procedure where the foreskin, a fold of skin covering the tip (head) of the penis, is surgically removed. It’s usually done soon after birth at the request of the parents. Uncircumcised males can choose to have it done later in life as well.

Circumcision is a practice that’s been around for thousands of years. It has strong religious and cultural ties for a number of faiths. Many other people choose it for health-related or practical reasons.

How Common Is It?

In the U.S., rates of 80% among men are often cited.

Circumcision is most prevalent in the Jewish and Muslim communities worldwide, with rates approaching 100% in many countries. Rates are much lower in other parts of the world. In most European countries, as well as most countries in the Americas, the average is below 20%.

Why Have Your Child Circumcised? Health & Practical Reasons

There are a few reasons to have your boy circumcised:

Circumcision makes it easier to wash the penis. But boys who haven't been circumcised can be taught how to wash the area perfectly well.

Circumcised boys get fewer urinary tract infections. The rate for UTIs is ten times higher for uncircumcised boys in their first year of life. Studies have shown that the rate for UTIs in uncircumcised male infants is one in one hundred, while in circumcised male infants it is one in one thousand. UTI rates are lower in circumcised men as well, but the overall rates for men are substantially lower than for women.

Circumcision lowers the risk of sexually transmitted infections. Some studies in Africa show it reduces the rate of HIV by between 40% to 60%. These rates may not apply to areas where HIV prevalence is lower.

Third, although the risk of cancer of the penis is very low, and is usually related to HPV (human papillomavirus) infection, it is slightly higher in uncircumcised men.

Finally, certain health conditions, such as phimosis, are associated with not being circumcised. This is when the foreskin is hard or painful to pull back, potentially leading to swelling and inflammation. In paraphimosis, it is difficult to pull the foreskin forward. These conditions often resolve themselves naturally in children, or, if needed, they can usually be treated without surgery.

Difficulties with Circumcision: Reasons Not to Do It

As with most medical procedures, there is a risk of bleeding and infection with circumcision (between 0.2% and 0.6%), which can be controlled by health care professionals in the hospital.

Circumcision also increases the chances of meatitis, a temporary inflammation of the opening of the penis. Meatitis can make urination painful.

Some argue against it for other, personal reasons. One argument against it is that since it permanently changes the body, such a major decision should only be made by the person himself, at an appropriate age.

Talking to Your Boys About Circumcision

All boys, circumcised or not, deserve to feel normal and treated with respect. That’s why talking to your sons early is crucial.

There are several ways to go about it.

A young boy may ask about his penis. It's a good time to reinforce respectfulness around bodies and appearances. You can tell them something like, “Not all bodies look alike. We can talk more about this when you’re a little older, but it’s important to remember that every person’s body should be respected.”

When they’re older, you can reinforce the respect message, especially as boys start to gather in locker rooms for sports.

In all cases, it’s important to talk about the need for washing the genital area regularly from an early age.

If an uncircumcised teen is considering circumcision, he needs facts to make an informed decision. For example, they may have questions about pain. You can check information online together or suggest going to a doctor to learn more.

This Men’s Health Month is a good time to commit to raising boys who respect themselves and each other. That’s a lesson that will last a lifetime.