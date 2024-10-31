Out of the Archives: THC in Halloween Candy

How To Keep Your Kids Safe

Talk to your young children about not eating candy that you haven’t okayed. If you have teenagers, talk to them about staying away from these products. One of our more recent updates to our article about pot edibles involved high schoolers taking the product recreationally.

Many people operate under the mistaken belief that THC is totally harmless. With many edibles, the dose and exact ingredients are a bit of a question mark. When a person has too much, which for children could be as little as 1 gummy, they may experience:

Nausea/Vomiting

Hallucinations

Extreme sleepiness

Changes to heart rate

To date, only one child in Virginia has died of an overdose. But many more have been admitted to the hospital.

Mushroom Gummies

A bigger concern this year might be the current trend: Nootropics. These are mushroom gummies that claim to contain harmless ingredients that improve mental function.

But UVA researchers have found undisclosed schedule 1 drugs inside. This includes drugs that are illegal, and some that can cause medical complications.

In Virginia, a 3-year old child had to stay in our hospital overnight after eating just 2 of these gummies.

Kids & Candy

Most of the candy your kids will get on Halloween will be just that: Candy.

So sit down with them and sort through, making sure to throw away anything:

That’s partially open

That looks tampered with

That’s past the expiration date

That they’re allergic to

If you have children under the age of 4, make sure you're also looking for potential choking hazards.

And while you’re looking, make sure you don’t have packages with a THC warning or mushroom picture on the label.

And put your mind at ease with some of these articles we’ve written about kids and candy. (The conclusion? There’s a lot that’s scary about Halloween. But candy’s not on the list).