The Blue Ridge Poison Center provides a confidential, 24/7 toll-free hotline with free treatment advice about possible poisoning.

Why People Call

Our experts help people who have:

Made a mistake with a medication

Swallowed a questionable substance

Spilled or splashed something harmful in their eyes or on their skin

Breathed a harmful gas or fume

Encountered a poisonous snake or spider

What Is a Poison?

Any substance or product that can cause harm if it gets inside the body the wrong way or in the wrong amount.

The number one source of poisoning for all ages: Medicine.

Common poisons: Cleaning products, pesticides, car products, workplace chemicals, plants, alcohol, personal care products, snakes or spiders that can poison through a bite or a sting, and gases in the air, like carbon monoxide.

About the Blue Ridge Poison Center

Our team includes:

Nurses and doctors with specialized training in managing poisoning

Public health educators who teach poison prevention

Medical toxicologists who teach and perform research

Educating the Community

Along with the call center, we:

Give talks

Offer Train the Trainer workshops

Attend health fairs

Speak at conferences

Provide online webinars

Healthcare providers, educators, and organizers: We invite you to distribute our free fact sheets and other educational materials.

Our Certification

The American Association of Poison Control Centers recertified us as a Regional Poison Center in 2022. This certification lasts for 7 years.

Benefits of the Poison Center

We estimate this service saves Virginians millions of dollars in unnecessary medical bills and emergency room visits each year.