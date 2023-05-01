How To Talk to Your Kids About Suicide at Any Age

If your child is having suicidal thoughts or another mental health crisis, please find help right away. If you're in the Charlottesville/Albemarle area, call the regional crisis line at 434.230.9704. Otherwise, call or text 988 to reach the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. To learn more about talking to your kids about suicide before it becomes an emergency, read on.

As a parent, news from UVA Health about a big increase in kids attempting suicide with poison was eye opening. In 2021, the rate of attempted suicide by poisoning rose 30% in kids aged 10-19. It’s a huge jump. But the biggest jump, 78%, was in kids aged 10-12.

Obviously, this is a big deal and we need to talk to our kids about it. But how? What do we say? How early do we need to start talking about it? Could we be giving them ideas?

These are tough questions for any parent. So we turned to Haley Stephens, PhD, a pediatric psychologist at UVA Children’s. Her answer: Don’t wait. Start talking about it early. How you talk about it depends on your child’s age and stage of development.

Still unsure? Don’t stress. Stephens breaks down for us what to say at every age.

Different Conversations for Different Ages

When kids as young as 6 are dying by suicide, we can’t afford to wait for the conversation. Instead, we should handle it the same way we handle other serious threats. Start conversations early that we can build on as our children age.