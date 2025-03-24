7 Quick Questions With Neurosurgeon Andrew Carlson

As a neurosurgeon, Andrew Carlson, MD, treats the most complex brain and vascular problems. He helps patients with brain aneurysms, strokes, and tumors. In his research, he's working to uncovering why some patients suffer additional brain damage after major strokes and brain surgeries. This will help healthcare workers know how they can prevent this extra brain damage when they care for patients in the ICU.

Meet a UVA Health Neurosurgeon & Researcher

We asked Carlson our 7 quick questions to get to know him better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

My father was a physicist and my mother was an artist. The balance of hard science and understanding the beauty of the art is probably the biggest thing that affected my practice.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

When we give fast treatment to a patient with a stroke. A patient comes in with a severe neurological deficit, and within minutes, the deficit is relieved. That's the most satisfying thing we do.

3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?

That the physician wouldn't have all the information necessary to treat me as an individual. It's important to have an open line of communication so fears can be relieved and a patient can trust you're doing the best that can be done for them.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I enjoy playing music, chopping lumber, and using my chainsaw and tractor.

5. Dogs or cats?

Dogs.

6. Last movie you saw? Thumbs up or down?

The Beetlejuice sequel — it was hilarious and fun!

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

If you want to contribute to something, you have to become the expert in that topic before you can start advancing the field. Really doing your homework and making sure you understand everything that has come before you — understand all of the giants whose shoulders you're standing on and what they've accomplished — is what will allow you to take things to that next step.