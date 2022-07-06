Feeling More Sensitive to Heat This Summer? It Could Be Your Medication

Fatigue

Headache

Dizziness

Fainting

Nausea and vomiting

Flushed skin

Muscle cramps

Rash

Weakness

Heat exhaustion happens when your body temperature rises above 104 degrees. It happens before a life-threatening condition called heatstroke, when your body temperature goes over 104 degrees. Heatstroke damages your brain and organs.

Medicines that Make You Sensitive to Heat

These medications can make you heat intolerant:

Antidepressants

Antihistamines

Antipsychotics

Blood pressure medicines

Decongestants

Heart medicines

Overactive bladder medicines

Stimulant medicines for ADHD

Other factors that can put you at greater risk include:

Being older than 65

Dehydration

Overweight or underweight

Drinking alcohol

Heart, lung, kidney, and thyroid diseases

Low-salt diets

Electrolyte imbalance

Preventing and Treating Heat-Related Symptoms

If you take any of the medicines listed above, it’s important to know how to prevent and treat heat-related symptoms. Remember, the medicines can combine with other factors to make you even more sensitive to heat.

To avoid illness when temperatures soar:

Don’t spend long periods outside

Don’t exert yourself

Drink lots of fluids

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothes

If you begin feeling sensitive to heat:

Get to a cool place as soon as possible

Take sips of cool water

Remove extra clothes

Put cool compresses on your body

Get medical help if you have these more serious signs of heat-related illness:

Rapid heartbeat

Decreased sweating

Altered mental state

“The bottom line is at the end of the day, just protecting yourself from the sun and protecting yourself from the heat as best you can is the best strategy for being able to avoid these medication complications,” Vesser says.