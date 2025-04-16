POTS & COVID — Does One Cause the Other?

In the years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, most of us have become familiar with the virus and its symptoms. However, for some people, challenging and unusual side effects can last long after the infection clears. Some symptoms suggest a possible long COVID and POTS relationship exists.

Our understanding of the lasting effects of the COVID-19 virus is still unfolding. Doctors and researchers continue to learn how the condition impacts our bodies and why some people develop long COVID, while others don’t.

The lingering symptoms can include fatigue, brain fog, dizziness, and heart issues. Researchers are studying a possible link between long COVID and a condition called postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) that has very similar symptoms.

Keep reading to learn:

Who is at risk for developing POTS after COVID

How the condition is managed

When to check in with your medical provider

What Is POTS?

POTS happens after something causes a change in how fast your heart beats. The cause of POTS isn’t always clear. It develops when your autonomic nervous system doesn’t work as it should. Causes include:

Viral illness, like COVID or the flu

Surgery

Head injury

Symptoms of POTS can include:

Forceful or painful heartbeat

Dizziness, especially when moving from sitting to standing

Tiredness

Difficulty thinking or focusing

Headaches

Sweating

Shaky hands

POTS is far more common in women. And it’s a confusing condition that not all providers know about. Diagnosing POTS typically means a neurological evaluation and tests to monitor your heart rate as you move from sitting to standing.

If you know you have POTS, work with your provider to manage your symptoms, especially after you have a virus such as COVID.

What Is the Link Between COVID & POTS?

For people who have struggled with long COVID, the symptoms of POTS are probably familiar. A study by the National Institutes of Health reports that many people infected with COVID-19 go on to develop POTS symptoms. While the cause is still unclear, the authors recommend that providers test patients for POTS if they have its symptoms after recovering from COVID.

There doesn’t seem to be a connection between worse COVID symptoms and POTS. In fact, most people only had mild COVID symptoms before being diagnosed with POTS. In some cases, people had POTS before they were infected with the coronavirus.

Who's at Risk for Getting POTS After COVID?

Some people have a higher risk of developing POTS after getting COVID. This includes people with autoimmune disorders, like:

Rheumatoid arthritis

Celiac disease

Thyroid issues

When to Ask Your Provider About POTS & COVID

Providers and researchers are still learning about the long-term impact of COVID infection. If you have lingering symptoms that interfere with your daily activities after a confirmed infection with the coronavirus, talk to your doctor. The virus can cause many complications, so your provider needs to find the cause of your symptoms. They will do testing and a physical exam.

If you develop POTS after having COVID, treatments include medication, as well as changes to what you eat, drinking more water, and physical therapy. The road to recovery from POTS can be long. While there isn’t currently a cure for POTS, the condition and its symptoms can be managed with your provider’s help.