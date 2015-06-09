Skip to main content
Healthy Balance

Podcast Tuesday: Overuse Injuries in Athletes [AUDIO]

by Megan Munkacsy

When kids play sports, they make the same motions again and again, whether it’s swinging a tennis racket or throwing a baseball. As a result, orthopedic surgeon Stephen Brockmeier, MD, often sees overuse injuries, also known as repetitive stress injuries.

Common injuries in baseball, football and gymnastics
<a href

But young athletes aren’t the only ones at risk — doctors are also seeing elbow and wrist injuries in professionals who use computers, tablets and smartphones frequently.

Listen to this week’s podcast for tips on:

  • Preventing overuse injuries
  • Sports conditioning
  • Treatment

Subscribe to Healthy Balance

Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.

Article Topics

PreventionPodcasts

Related Articles