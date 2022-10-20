7 Quick Questions With Neurosurgeon Shayan Moosa

A neurosurgeon at UVA Health, Shayan Moosa, MD, helps patients with conditions of the nervous system, including movement disorders, epilepsy, chronic pain, nerve injuries, and tumors.

Meet a Charlottesville-Based Neurosurgeon

We asked Moosa to answer our 7 quick questions.

1. What most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

Shayan Moosa, MD

I completed my neurosurgical training here at UVA Health. The neurosurgeons who trained me have had an enormous impact on how I approach patient care.

These surgeons treat their patients as if they are their own family members. They will do anything to help achieve the best outcome for their patients. This is a principle that I have modeled in my own practice.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

I never get tired of seeing the profound impact that I can have on my patients’ lives. It brings me great joy to be able to combine my knowledge of the nervous system, surgical skills, and advanced technology to bring patients back to their normal neurological function.

3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?