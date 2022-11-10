Myths v. Facts: Ear Cleaning, Ear Candles, & All Things Earwax Removal

Here’s out it works: Cells inside your ear move out of your body and take earwax with them. If you could put an ink spot on your eardrum, the spot would move and come out of your ear canal in about 2-4 weeks.

“The ear cleans any debris, wax, or particulate matter and the outer ear is a pretty amazing self-cleaning system,” says Kesser. He tells his patients to gently clean the outside of their ears with a soapy washcloth.

Myth: Q-Tips & Ear Candling Are Safe

Fact: It's a bad idea to put anything in your ear. That includes ear candles or Q-tips and other cotton swabs. Q-tips not only remove healthy wax, they also scrape the delicate skin of the ear canal and can cause infections.

Kesser says he had a patient who put a Q-tip through their eardrum. “It’s very painful and very dangerous,” he says.

And while Q-tips will remove some earwax, they also pack wax down into the ear canal. “You’re risking infection and irritation of the ear canal,” says Kesser. “There's the old mantra: nothing smaller than your elbow in your ear.”

Ear candling is putting a lighted hollow candle inside your ear for earwax removal. If you think that doesn’t sound like a good idea, you're right. Ear candles don’t work, and you can burn your ear.

“Candles are neither safe nor effective,” says Kesser. “They don’t remove any wax. All you're seeing is the candle wax. I highly, highly counsel against them.”

Myth: No One Needs Their Ears Cleaned Professionally

Fact: Sometimes earwax builds up in the ear canal and can cause problems, especially for people with narrow ear canals or really sticky earwax. A wax blockage is a common causes of hearing loss, and a doctor can help. You should see your doctor if you have:

Trouble hearing

Pain or fullness in your ear

Itchy ears

Discharge from your ear

Your doctor can look at your ears for signs of infection and take care of earwax removal safely. A doctor can also tell you how often you need your ears cleaned. Kesser recommends patients get a cleaning once a year if they have problems.