Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids: Pros & Cons

Some people who can’t afford hearing aids use a hearing amplifier (or hunter’s amplifier), which you can buy from a sporting goods or hunting store. Hunting amplifiers make every sound louder, so they’re good if you need to hear a deer in a quiet forest. But they don’t work well for everyday life.

“People don’t like them because they amplify everything — the door closing, the dish falling in the sink, the toilet flushing," explains UVA Health ear specialist Bradley Kesser, MD.

Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Pros

Over-the-counter hearing aids have several advantages over hearing amplifiers and prescription hearing aids:

Cost: They’re cheaper — one online retailer has options ranging from $200-$1,000 per pair.

They’re cheaper — one online retailer has options ranging from $200-$1,000 per pair. Ease: They’re easy to buy — no doctor’s visit or test needed.

They’re easy to buy — no doctor’s visit or test needed. Convenience: You don't need a professional fitting or adjustments.

You don't need a professional fitting or adjustments. Sound: They work a lot better than hearing amplifiers because they only amplify certain sounds.

Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Cons

However, over-the-counter hearing aids aren't for everyone. They have these drawbacks.

No Customization

Over-the-counter hearing aids are cheaper than custom hearing aids, but there’s a reason for that. They're one-size-fits-all.

Some over-the-counter devices may be adjustable, but they aren’t programmed to your unique hearing needs. “People are going to have to play around with them a little bit to see if there's a good setting for them,” says Kesser.

And unlike traditional hearing aids, you won’t have an audiologist or other healthcare professional for fitting, ongoing maintenance, and management of your over-the-counter hearing aids.

Convenience May Be Short-Lived

Skipping the audiologist might seem convenient at first, but it could become a hassle. You're responsible for repairs and maintenance of over-the-counter hearing aids and need to work with the manufacturer or store if you have any problems.

By law, if your prescription hearing aid doesn’t work for you, you can return it for a refund. But there is no such rule for over-the-counter hearing aids. Some retailers may allow you to return them, but it’s up to them. So, buyer beware.

Only for Mild or Moderate Hearing Loss

If you have severe hearing loss, over-the-counter hearing aids aren't for you. They're only for people with mild to moderate hearing loss. Those with severe hearing loss need to see a doctor or audiologist for custom-fitted hearing aids or other treatments.

But maybe you’re like me and wondering how you know if your hearing loss is mild, moderate, or severe? The truth is there’s no good way to tell unless you see an audiologist.

“Patients don't know if they're truly a candidate for one of these over-the-counter hearing aids,” says Kesser. “It's a little bit of trial and error.”

You Still May Need to See a Doctor or Audiologist for Hearing Loss

If you’ve never had any trouble with your ears — including surgery or infections — over-the-counter hearing aids may be a cost-effective option. But if a medical condition is causing your hearing loss, you should see a doctor.

Infections, holes in the eardrum, and other conditions can cause hearing loss. These conditions are often fixable. And if you’re struggling with hearing in only 1 ear, that’s a sign to see a doctor. It could be a benign tumor called a vestibular schwannoma. “Many times, we can improve hearing with surgery,” says Kesser. And unlike hearing aids, insurance usually covers ear surgery.