Happy Thanksgiving! A Pediatric Nurse's Story [VIDEO]

This week and every week, we’re thankful for our doctors and staff. Every person working at UVA, even those who aren’t caregivers, works hard to ensure our patients get the best care possible.
In this video, Children’s Hospital nurse Nancy Addison recalls taking care of a little boy who came in with a brain and spine injury after a horrible accident. Watch the video to find out what happened afterward.
Meet Nancy Addison, RN - UVA Children's Hospital
