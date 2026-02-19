A "GPS" for a Safer, Smarter Way to Repair Your Heart

The Hidden Risks of Fluoroscopy

To avoid large scars, endovascular procedures use your body’s blood vessels as a highway system. In catheters that we put in your blood vessels, we guide cameras and tools to the place in your body where we can treat your heart disease. “But in order for me to do that,” says Farivar, “I need to go from the groin to the aorta and its branch vessels. And that step is all done under fluoroscopy.”

“The longer the procedure, the more complicated it is, and the higher the radiation dose,” he explains. "Over time there's a risk of cancer development with all these radiation exposures." For patients, the risk of cancer can add up if you need multiple imaging tests and treatment procedures over time. And for healthcare providers who are in the operating room every day, this is a serious concern.

A "Win-Win" for Everyone With IOPS

IOPS solves this problem by placing a special tracking pad on the patient, which creates a safe electromagnetic field. This GPS-like system tracks the surgical tools as they move through your body. “It’s an electromagnetic field that is generated, which is non-ionizing radiation,” says Farivar. “So, it's safe both for the patient and the provider.”

Instead of a 2-dimensional (2D), black-and-white X-ray, the surgeon looks at a screen that shows a clear, 3D image of where the catheters are going. With an improved view of the your inside anatomy, we can be more precise and accurate during treatment. “We don't have any limitations and can look at blood vessels from multiple angles. You know exactly where you are inside the body without having to guess, which you don't have that luxury in fluoroscopy,” says Farivar.

While we may still use a small amount of fluoroscopy when needed, IOPS allows us to do most of the procedure without any radiation at all. This creates a safer environment for you and your care team.

Pioneers in Better Heart Care

Farivar performed the very first case using IOPS at UVA Health. He was also was involved in the first ever case in the U.S. that used IOPS to treat a patient. As our techniques and equipment evolve, we’re paving the way for a new era in safer, smarter endovascular heart procedures.