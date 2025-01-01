Fluoroscopy
Fluoroscopy is a type of X-ray imaging. It allows physicians to view real-time (movie-like) images of your internal structures. Because fluoroscopy involves the use of X-rays, ionizing radiation, all fluoroscopic procedures pose some health risks. If you are pregnant, you should discuss these risks with your physician before having this procedure.
X-Ray Dyes
Fluoroscopy procedures require various types of X-ray dyes, the choice of which depends upon the reason for the procedure. These dyes cause a selected part of the body to stand out from surrounding tissue in a scan. Some are thin like water, some thick like a milkshake, others carbonated like a soda, and still others are solid like a pill. Types of dyes used include:
- Barium sulfate, a white-chalky substance
- Water-soluble agents
- Omnipaque (iohexol)
- Hypaque (diatrizoic acid)
None of these dyes, or contrast agents, remain in your body on any kind of permanent basis.
Fluoroscopy Injections for Musculoskeletal Pain
Fluoroscopy allows us to see images of your internal structures in real time. For muscle, bone, and joint pain, fluoroscopy-guided injections show the specific area of pain we need to target. Radiologist Nicholas Nacey, MD, discusses the benefits of fluoroscopy-guided injections.
Fluoroscopy is an imaging technique where we use low-dose X-ray to essentially take a short X-ray movie, if you will. And that's helpful in the musculoskeletal system, because we can use it to guide procedures that we do. We're able to see bones, the joint space between the bones. We're able to see the metallic needle as we guide it into place. We're also able to see contrast dye, which we typically inject to confirm the location of our injection. We have a lot of patients who come in with either acute or chronic pain, and we hope to be able to decrease that. So people are able to do the things that they want to do in life, whether it be sports or other activities. Secondary goal is, we'll target our injection for a specific location. So in the ankle is an example, there's a number of different joints around the ankle. There's multiple different tendons, there's multiple different nerves, and it can be sometimes challenging for your referring doctor to know what site is actually the trigger for your pain. So if we do one of our injections, they'll tell us what specific area to target. If your pain improves after that, then that goes along with the thought that that site is actually the cause of your underlying pain. So there's some diagnostic information that comes from doing the procedure as well. We have a large team of sub-specialist trained physicians who perform the procedures. I'm the director of our procedural components within the division. And then we also have a team of technologists and nurses who work closely with us who will be part of the experience when patients come in.
Types of Fluoroscopy
Musculoskeletal Fluoroscopy
What the procedure does: Allows for exact injections that treat chronic or acute pain
Procedure length: 5-10 minutes
Barium Swallow
What the scan evaluates: Your esophagus; a "modified" swallow looks at your swallowing function
The scan involves: Drinking x-ray dye while x-ray images are being taken of your throat and chest. You will be asked to move into different positions to take these x-ray images. You may be asked to swallow different forms of x-ray dye.
Prep: Do not eat, drink, chew or smoke anything after midnight the night before
Procedure length: 30 minutes
Fluoroscopic Enteroclysis
What the scan does: Evaluates your small intestine
The scan involves: Having a small tube placed into your nose and through your esophagus and stomach into your small intestine
Procedure length: 2-4 hours
Afterwards: You feel full or bloated and cramping may occur
Fluoroscopic Defecography
What the scan evaluates: Your rectum
The scan involves: A small tube inserted 1-2 inches into your rectum
Prep: Bowel cleansing
Procedure length: 30-60 minutes
Fluoroscopic Small Bowel Follow Through
The scan evaluates: Your small intestine
The scan involves: X-ray images will be taken of your abdomen until the x-ray dye travels all the way through your small intestine
Prep: Do not eat, drink, chew or smoke anything after midnight the night before your scheduled procedure
Procedure length: 2-4 hours
Afterward: You may feel full or bloated and cramping may occur
Fluoroscopic IVP (Intravenous Pyelogram)
The scan evaluates: Your urinary tract
The scan involves: X-ray dye injected into a vein in your arm or hand; images taken of your kidneys, ureters and bladder as they fill with the x-ray dye
Procedure length: 60 minutes
Prep: Bowel cleansing preparation starting no later than 12 noon on the day before
A Fluoroscopic VCUG (voiding cystourethrogram)
The scan evaluates: Your bladder and lower urinary tract
The scan involves: A small tube inserted into your bladder
Procedure length: 30-60 minutes
Fluoroscopic HSG (hysterosalpingogram)
The scan evaluates: Your uterus and fallopian tubes
The scan involves: A speculum placed into your vagina so that a small tube can be placed into your uterus. Once the tube is in place, the speculum will be removed. X-ray dye will be injected through that tube and fill your uterus and fallopian tubes. This may cause some cramping.
Procedure length: 30 minutes