ECMO Support After Lung Transplant – Antonia's Story

For Antonia Hernandez Ortiz, her journey with ECMO began in 2022 with a diagnosis of pulmonary artery hypertension. A kind of high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs, pulmonary hypertension lowers how much oxygen gets into your blood and makes it harder for your heart to pump blood properly. Over time, it can lead to heart failure.

For two years, her treatment was intense. "I was on 24/7 treatment, with it through an IV port in my chest," recalls Antonia. But, by the summer of 2024, "It got to a point where my body couldn't keep up with the treatments and the disease progressing," she says. "And then my doctors had that hard conversation with me of, 'We're running out of parachutes, we need to reconsider transplant.'" Antonia was put on the lung transplant list and had her lung transplant at UVA Health.

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) came into play to help Antonia recover after her lung transplant.

What is ECMO?

"It's similar to the heart-lung machine that we use during heart surgery. And we can set it up to support both the heart and lungs or just the lungs, depending on what the patient needs," says Jared Beller, MD, a heart surgeon at UVA Health.

You might need ECMO if you have:

Trouble getting enough oxygen into your blood

Trouble getting enough carbon dioxide out of your blood

Trouble pumping enough blood around your body

ECMO is as a powerful tool that does the work of the heart and lungs so they can rest. It's often used as a support to help patients survive while they wait for a transplant or recover from a major surgery. "We can expect to see some really dramatic recoveries in some patients, whether that be recovery of their heart or lung function over time, or recovery in the form of a transplant with a new organ," Beller says.

The process follows three main steps:

Small tubes are placed in your large blood vessels to bring blood into the ECMO machine Fresh oxygen is added and waste is removed from the blood The machine warms the blood back to body temperature and pumps it back into the patient.

The Challenges of Lung Transplant Recovery

Antonia remembers waking up and seeing a large machine nearby. "I woke up on ECMO. I'm not sure if it was right away. I know I'd been in and out for a couple of days after the transplant, but when I fully came to, I remembered seeing a big machine and seeing or feeling rather a heavy, warm tube next to my head."

She found her recovery experience frustrating at times, especially because of the tubes. "I couldn't move my head from side to side... and it was just warm all the time, because it's oxygenating my blood," Antonia explains.

Recovery also meant starting physical therapy while still connected to the machine. To make movement easier, the staff would wrap the extra coils of the ECMO machine into a "crown or halo" on Antonia’s head. Despite the discomfort, Antonia stayed positive, thinking, "It's not forever. It's going to be over soon. We're going to get better. We're going to get through this."