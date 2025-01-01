Tired, out of breath, feeling dizzy – the symptoms could mean you're not getting enough oxygen. Pulmonary hypertension could be the cause. This heart and lung condition keeps you from getting enough oxygen. And it can get worse over time.

Here, you can get help from experts. The Pulmonary Hypertension Association named our Pulmonary Hypertension Center as a Center of Comprehensive Care. We offer the full range of treatments for your chronic condition.

Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment at UVA Health

At UVA Health, we'll put together a personal plan of action for your treatment. Pulmonary hypertension doesn't have a cure. But we can help you feel better and slow down how fast the disease gets worse.

It might take some time to find the best treatment for you. You might also need to make some lifestyle changes.

If we can pin down what's causing your pulmonary hypertension, we'll treat that too.

As a Center of Comprehensive Care for Pulmonary Hypertension, we offer:

An experienced team of heart and lung care experts

Specialists, like rheumatologists, genetic counselors, infectious disease, and palliative care experts, who work closely with your care team

State-of-the-art treatments, including lung transplants

Ways to join clinical trials doing research

Treatments include:

Medicine to help symptoms or treat what's causing it

Surgery that lowers pressure in your heart

If medicine and lifestyle changes aren't enough, we can also offer a lung transplant.

Because pulmonary hypertension is a chronic disease (can't be cured), most people keep working with their doctors and nurses for their whole life.

Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension (CTEPH)

We're one of the only centers in the U.S. with the knowledge and tools needed to spot a rare form of pulmonary hypertension called chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH). We're also one of the few hospitals to offer surgery to fix it (pulmonary thromboendarterectomy).

We've been named a certified Center of Comprehensive Care for Pulmonary Hypertension by the Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA).