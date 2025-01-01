Skip to main content

Lung Transplant

You need a lung transplant. At UVA Health, you'll find the UVA Transplant Center offers the latest innovations, technology, and trusted specialists. 

But what truly sets us apart: Our team. We care for you as an individual, before, during, and after your lung transplant. You'll experience a community environment unique to UVA Health.

The result? Outcomes that rate, year after year, well above the national average.

Learn More About Lung Transplant

A lung transplant can be a complex and scary thing. Learn more about what to expect. Download our free lung transplant handbook (PDF).

Team Approach to Lung Transplant

Founded in 1990, this program became the first lung program of its kind in Virginia.

Getting Lungs to You Faster Than Ever

At UVA Health, we're committed to finding you lungs as soon as possible.

TransMedics™ Organ Care System (OCS)

Lungs can live about 6 hours outside the body. But a high-tech device can now extend that window of time. This means we can look for lungs nationwide. You can get the best lungs available in the country.

The TransMedics™ Organ Care System (OCS) saves lungs in a controlled environment. The portable device monitors the organs as they travel. Giving lungs the blood and air they need, the OCS can even improve the lungs' quality.

Double Listing

Call us to discuss how you can reduce your wait time by listing at UVA Health in addition to your current center.

Am I Eligible for a Lung Transplant?

Lung transplants treat a range of lung diseases that don't respond to other treatments. Pulmonary conditions that qualify include: 

Factors that could disqualify you, due to the high risk of complications, include:

  • Untreatable dysfunction in other organs
  • Active use of nicotine products (including nicotine patches, chewing tobacco, electronic cigarettes, vaping)
  • Drug and/or alcohol abuse
  • Recent history of active cancer
  • Obesity 

During the evaluation process, we'll determine if transplant alternatives exist. We'll try to help you address or improve health problems before the surgery. 

Learn more about what the evaluation process entails.

Supportive Care for Lung Transplant Patients

Patrick shares his experience with choosing UVA Health for his lung transplant. The support group helped him feel more confident in his decision. He now enjoys life with more energy than before.

Saving Lungs: Research at UVA

Ex Vivo Lung Perfusion (EVLP) takes unsuitable lungs and rehabilitates them into a healthy, usable state.

With EVLP, we hope to:

  • Increase the number of available donor lungs
  • Reduce the time patients wait for new lungs
  • Improve outcomes for lung transplant patients

Most lungs from donors who die outside of the hospital don't get used. Surgeons can't tell how damaged they are. EVLP could allow us to heal injured lungs and give them to patients in need.

Learn about our efforts to increase the number of lungs available to save more lives.

