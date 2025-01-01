Max Weder: We have a very dedicated team of highly trained professionals that are all very dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care, and that dedication has resulted in post-transplant outcomes that are consistently above the national average.

Sarah Kilbourne: After you receive your transplant here at UVA, there's a number of things that you can expect from our team, and, in general, you should be able to expect and anticipate that in the same personalized fashion that we put you through your entire pre-transplant evaluation, we'll still have that same dedicated care team taking care of you after your transplant.

Hannah Mannem: What I find the most rewarding is really the camaraderie of everyone that I've met and worked with, including my fellow physicians and nurse practitioners, nurse coordinators, social workers, but also just the lady in the cafeteria or the gentleman at the information desk. Everyone just seems to have such a sincere, amicable personality and has been very helpful, and it just feels like a real community environment, especially in the lung transplant arena.

Speaker 4: One of the exciting technologies, which UVA is participating in is our XVIVO Lung Perfusion. This is basically a concept that we can take lungs that have deteriorated a little bit and put them in a machine to recondition them and make them better, and we've utilized that technology in successful lung transplantations, and we're part of a large national trial to advance the technology. That is something that will extend our donor, will essentially make more lungs available to our recipient population.

Max Weder: What sets us apart from larger transplant centers is a focus on individualized care and continuity of care.