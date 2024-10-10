CT Scans & MRIs: What’s the Difference?

If you get sick or hurt, chances are you’ll need a CT scan or MRI at some point. That’s because each year in the U.S., there are:
- Over 80 million CT scans
- Almost 40 million MRI scans
What are MRIs & CT Scans?
Both of these imaging tests help your healthcare provider see what's going on in your body. They give more detailed views than plain X-rays.
CT Scans
CT scans use special equipment to combine many X-rays into 3D images. The image can be moved around to examine things from different angles: top, bottom, right, left.
CT scans are more powerful and can pick up details regular 2D X-rays might miss. For example, imagine you still have pain in your leg after a fall, but the X-ray didn’t show a break. Your doctor may order a CT scan to look for a small break that didn't show up on the X-ray.
MRIs
An MRI, on the other hand, uses radio waves and a powerful magnet to make similar images.
Want to Learn More About Imaging?
Get more details on CT scans, MRIs, and other advanced types of imaging.
In some cases, you can't get an MRI if you have:
- Pacemakers
- Defibrillators
- Shunts
- Metal plates, screws, or pins
- Knee or hip replacements
- Ear implants
Since an MRI machine is basically a magnet, it can interfere with these items. However, some versions of these are MRI-safe.
CT Scans v. MRIs: Which Is Better?
CT scans and MRIs have different strengths. That's why they're both often used to look at the same areas of the body on the same patient.
MRIs are good at spotting problems with the heart and brain (but usually not the lungs) and finding damage to nerves and tendons. CT scans help find many cancers, tiny bone fractures, blood clots, and internal bleeding. Some cancers, such as prostate and brain, however, are really hard to see on a CT scan.
The two tests differ in other ways as well. Cost, for instance. While rates differ in different places, the average cost for MRI is about $2,000. The average CT scan costs around $1,200.
Your provider can help you understand which test is best for your specific situation.
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