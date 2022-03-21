A Timeline of COVID-19 in Charlottesville: UVA Health Reflects at the 2-Year Mark

Looking at the past two years, we're reflecting on the way the pandemic affected our lives. We've been through so much fear and loss.

But we also have found new sources of strength and courage. And we have reasons to hope for the future.

There is both gratitude and regret, pain and healing in this journey. We may not have all the answers. What we can offer is our commitment to being here for you, every step of the way.

What Will YOU Remember From the Last 2 Years?

Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.