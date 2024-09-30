7 Quick Questions With Breast Reconstruction Surgeon Scott Hollenbeck
Scott Hollenbeck, MD, is a plastic surgeon who specializes in breast reconstruction surgery at UVA Health. That means he helps restore 1 or both breasts to a regular shape, size, and appearance after surgery for breast cancer.
Get to Know This Plastic Surgeon
We asked Hollenbeck our 7 quick questions.
1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?
Patients themselves. Hearing from patients, hearing their stories, talking to them about their experiences, and learning from that, has helped me become a better doctor. And, also, helped me understand what patients are going through in a very scary time.
2. What's your favorite part of your job?
Caring for patients has always been number one. But I also enjoy teaching and inspiring others and helping others succeed. And being part of a team that enjoys their work.
3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?
That something would go horribly wrong, unexpectedly.
4. What do you do for stress relief?
I enjoy exercising, listening to music, and playing guitar.
Diagnosed With Breast Cancer?
Learn about the full range of treatments at UVA Health.
5. Dogs or cats?
Dogs.
6. What's the last movie or show you watched?
Severance. It's a spooky look at a dystopian work-life balance world.
7. What's the best advice you've ever heard?
My first-grade teacher said, "Treat others the way you would like to be treated." That still holds true to today, in almost every interaction that I have.
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