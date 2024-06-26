A Twin Sister’s Quest to Conquer Breast Cancer in Black Women

1. Get Your Routine Mammograms

Sheila began getting regular mammograms in her late 20s. Starting breast cancer screening early is important for anyone like Sheila. Having a close family member with cancer at a young age put Sheila at higher risk for breast cancer.

In 2017, she learned from a screening mammogram that she had stage 0, a highly curable breast cancer.

“I believe that early screening is the best,” Sheila shares. “You have the chance to catch your cancer early. So I believe that everybody should get their mammograms when it's time for them.”

Sheila (on bottom) shares a fun moment with her twin, Lisa, who died of breast cancer at 35.

2. Seek Care Immediately If You Notice Breast Changes

She encourages women to seek care if they notice any changes to their breasts.

“African American women don’t always have the same symptoms as white women. Sometimes the symptoms are totally different,” Sheila says.

And waiting even a couple months can be dangerous. Some breast cancers that are more common in Black women spread quickly.

She says, “It’s important that when we feel bad that we get ourselves checked. Don’t delay going to the doctor or think that the pain will go away.”

3. Know Which Breast Cancers Are Common in Black Women

There are many types of breast cancer. The most common type among both Black and white women is a hormone-related cancer. It’s known as hormone receptor positive and HER2−negative (HR+/HER2−).

This type usually has a good prognosis. But studies show a significantly higher death rate in Black women compared to white women with HR+/HER2- breast cancer.

Black women are also more likely to get 2 rare cancers that are hard to treat:

Triple negative breast cancer

Inflammatory breast cancer (IBC)

4. Know Why Black Women Are More Likely to Die from Breast Cancer