Cancer Disparities: Making Sure Everyone Can Get Cancer Care

Anyone can get cancer. But not everyone gets the same chance to fight it. People of color and those living in rural areas with fewer resources have a harder time getting cancer care.

At UVA Health, we want to remove these barriers. Overcoming cancer disparities begins with understanding the diverse needs of the people we serve. And reaching beyond our walls to meet them.

We’re working to get more people screened for cancers.

And for those facing cancer, we’re making sure they get access to the best cancer care available. This sometimes means a chance to participate in a clinical trial testing the next generation of cancer treatment.

CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Combating health disparities requires action in the present as well as acknowledging the past.

Early Detection Shouldn't Be a Privilege

Catching cancer early can make a big difference. We can find the most common cancers with effective screenings.

If you find breast, colon, cervical, and lung cancers early, they're easier to treat. Tests for colon and cervical cancer can even stop these cancers before they begin.

But not having enough money, living far from doctors, or not knowing about these tests can keep people from getting them.

At UVA Health, we’re trying to fix this by:

Bringing screenings to rural communities

Working with local organizations

Teaching people about cancer risk factors

Spreading the Word About Cancer Screenings

Wendy Cohn, MEd, PhD, is UVA Health Cancer Center’s associate director for community outreach and engagement. She leads a team that works to prevent and reduce cancer in the areas UVA Health serves.

“Screening is a way to detect cancer at its earliest stages, when it's most treatable and when you'll have the greatest chance of survival,” Cohn says. “If you wait until you have symptoms, that usually means you're getting diagnosed at a later stage. Then it’s harder to treat effectively.”

One example in action? UVA Health works with Abundant Life Ministries in the Fifeville neighborhood of Charlottesville. Residents can get cancer screening information. They can also get services such as diabetes and high blood pressure screenings and vaccines to ensure their well-being.