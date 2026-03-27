Avoid Colloidal Silver Unless You Want the Blues

Colloidal silver has a complicated history. It's a liquid that contains silver particles, that some people claim has all kinds of health benefits. Claims about the medical benefits of silver itself, not just colloidal, go back into ancient times.

In modern day, you may have seen commercials or Instagram ads saying that colloidal silver:

Combats infections, including Covid

Strengthens your immune system

Cures cancer

Treats wounds

Some say a key benefit of colloidal silver is that it’s “all natural” (implying that modern medicine isn't "all natural" and, therefore, is suspicious). Yet, things like poisonous mushrooms, arsenic, and nicotine all also that come from "natural" sources, and those certainly can be harmful.

Here’s the bottom line: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned that colloidal silver isn’t safe or effective for treating any disease or medical condition. And, it can be dangerous.

Yet the internet offers many options for buying colloidal silver. It’s even available in some of the nation’s largest drug store chains and vitamin shops.

How can this be? A little background will help us understand why. Christopher Holstege, MD, chief of toxicology and director of UVA Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center, notes, "We continue to receive calls related to colloidal silver products at the nations poison centers."

What is ‘Colloidal’ Silver?

‘Colloid’ is a scientific term for a mixture where tiny particles of one substance are dispersed throughout another substance, without the added substance dissolving.

So, colloidal silver is a liquid containing tiny particles of silver dispersed, or suspended, in water. The particles are too small to see, but they remain intact and aren't diluted.

The Healing Properties of Silver

Before antibiotics were invented, people tried many things to deal with infections. One of them was silver.

Today, silver is still used to treat burn patients. You can still find silver in some wound dressings. Sometimes it’s applied to catheters to lower the risk of infection.

Some evidence shows that silver can kill certain germs on surgical implements. But it's not anywhere near as effective as today’s advanced sterilization methods.

All of this helps explain why some people (not medical experts, though) think colloidal silver can help in other areas also.

Use Matters: On the Skin vs. Swallowed

But here’s the critical point: These proven uses remain on the skin (called topical), which means they’re applied to the body, not swallowed or inhaled via nasal spray, as with colloidal silver.

That’s a huge difference. It’s like saying that because an acne medicine can help when applied to acne on the face, then putting it into a liquid and drinking it will cure other medical conditions as well.

Besides issuing warnings about colloidal silver, the FDA, along with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), has also taken legal action against companies for making untrue claims about the alleged benefits of colloidal silver, including that it could cure Covid and HIV.

The Dangers of Colloidal Silver

Not only does colloidal silver, when swallowed, not have any health benefits, it can actually make you sick. Holstege says, "No one should be ingesting these colloidal silver products."

The Smurf Effect

The most common side effect of ingesting silver is argyria, a concentration of silver that builds up in the body over time. It causes the skin, eyes, and even your internal organs to turn a bluish-gray color. This discoloration is usually permanent. Paul Karason is a well-known example of this effect.

Reducing Medication Power

There’s more bad news. Colloidal silver can reduce the effectiveness of other important medications. These include certain antibiotics and thyroxine (used to treat thyroid deficiency).

Harm to Vital Organs

Some research suggests that silver can harm your gut bacteria, which are increasingly seen as playing critical roles in many aspects of our health. There is also evidence that colloidal silver can cause kidney, liver, or nervous system problems.

Yet, in spite of all this, colloidal silver enjoys popularity with certain groups that believe in alternative medicines. "Evidence-based medicine does not support the ingestion of colloidal silver, and the data clearly reflects adverse health effects for those who do consume it," reminds Holstege.

Dangers of Word of Mouth

One reason for its celebrity status is that many people share stories of the supposed benefits they get from using colloidal silver. But these folks are likely misunderstanding why they feel better.

One reason is simply the passage of time. Your body often recovers from infections or illnesses on its own. People mistakenly attribute their recovery to the silver, when, in reality, the body did all the hard work itself.

Another reason may be the placebo effect. People often get better simply because they believe a particular drug or treatment will make them get better. This effect can work even in cases where people know they're taking something that doesn't have any real medicine.

The placebo effect is well documented. There’s no reason to assume it wouldn’t apply to colloidal silver as well.

Why is Colloidal Silver Even Available in the First Place?

It’s really a matter of labeling. Makers of colloidal silver rarely market it as a medicine or claim it can help heal specific diseases.

That’s because of the way the law is written. If they did, the FDA would come down hard on them. As we saw, that’s precisely what they did when some companies said it could cure Covid or HIV.

Instead, they call it a supplement. The FDA doesn’t have the legal power to regulate supplements before they appear on the market—only afterward, if they make false medical claims.

That’s why you’ll always see special messages on a supplement’s website and product label stating that the supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Instead, companies might say that colloidal silver (and other supplements) “supports immune health” or is a “natural germ fighter.” While those sound like medical claims, they don’t address any specific disease or health condition, and are therefore not something the FDA can regulate up front.

Avoid Colloidal Silver

Your health is too precious to gamble on something with no medical evidence behind it. It's clear that the alleged benefits of colloidal silver are myths, not facts.

There are plenty of other legitimate treatment options available for almost anything that may be bothering you.