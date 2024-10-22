7 Quick Questions With General Surgeon Joseph Magalski Jr.

As a board-certified general surgeon, Joseph Magalski Jr., MD, helps patients with a range of conditions. These include colon and rectal diseases, all types of hernias, thyroid disease, and skin cancer.

Meet a Northern Virginia-Based General Surgeon

We asked Magalski our 7 quick questions to get to know him better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

When I was in training, seeing the way the senior residents or the attending surgeons provided care to patients. That really helps guide you in how you want to take care of patients. And then, when you get out into actual practice, having a good senior partner that can help mentor you a little bit helps as well.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

When I see patients after surgery and how well they're doing. They're often amazed by how little pain they have after a robotic laparoscopic procedure.

3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?

I've been a patient and had surgery here at UVA Health. I honestly had no fears coming to our facilities at all.

4. What do you do for stress relief?