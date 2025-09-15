7 Quick Questions With Radiation Oncologist David Penberthy

As a radiation oncologist, David Penberthy, MD, uses radiation therapy to treat cancer. He specializes in helping patients with breast cancer, lymphoma, and central nervous system tumors.
Meet a UVA Health Radiation Oncologist
We asked Penberthy our 7 quick questions to get to know him better.
1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?
Seeing positive outcomes from patients' experiences in a healthcare setting. I think it's based on the individual interactions that patients have with their healthcare team. I feel that every day at work, I can learn something from my peers. I feel blessed to be surrounded by outstanding faculty members at UVA Health.
2. What's your favorite part of your job?
Talking to people. I can talk all day long. Every patient has a story and I love hearing their stories. I love figuring out ways that we can favorably affect their disease course so that they can go about living their lives. Every day is an opportunity to help somebody and I feel proud to be part of that.
3. What's your biggest fear as a patient?
Learn More About Dr. Penberthy
Check out his profile page to see his biography, practice locations, and more.
When I'm personally in a doctor's office, I'm constantly assessing the surroundings and seeing how much attention to detail is being paid. When they're paying attention to the little details in their own offices, I think they're more likely to pay attention to my details.
I think environment matters and I try to impart that within my own office setting — to be as careful and diligent with every detail — so that patients understand that they are being paid attention to and that their needs and concerns are being addressed.
4. What do you do for stress relief?
I have an incredibly supportive family, and for stress relief, I like to exercise. My wife and I go on long bike rides. I like to travel. I like to visit my daughter as often as I can and spend as much time with family and those people close to me as I can.
5. Dogs or cats?
Both. Funny story. I really consider myself a dog person. However, our longtime dog recently died and we're now subjected to cats. We have this interesting relationship where I leave the cats alone, but as I leave them alone, they now gravitate toward me. So if I'm ever still on a chair or on the couch, cats seem to gravitate towards me in my house. I guess I've become a cat dad.
6. Last movie you watched? Thumbs up or down?
Oppenheimer — two thumbs up!
7. Best advice you've ever heard?
The best advice that I've ever heard for personal fulfillment was from my mother. She said one time to me and gave me a keychain that I still have to this day that says, "Go for it." If opportunities arise, if you are given the opportunity to fly in an F-14, why not go for it?
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