7 Quick Questions With Radiation Oncologist David Penberthy

When I'm personally in a doctor's office, I'm constantly assessing the surroundings and seeing how much attention to detail is being paid. When they're paying attention to the little details in their own offices, I think they're more likely to pay attention to my details.

I think environment matters and I try to impart that within my own office setting — to be as careful and diligent with every detail — so that patients understand that they are being paid attention to and that their needs and concerns are being addressed.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I have an incredibly supportive family, and for stress relief, I like to exercise. My wife and I go on long bike rides. I like to travel. I like to visit my daughter as often as I can and spend as much time with family and those people close to me as I can.

5. Dogs or cats?

Both. Funny story. I really consider myself a dog person. However, our longtime dog recently died and we're now subjected to cats. We have this interesting relationship where I leave the cats alone, but as I leave them alone, they now gravitate toward me. So if I'm ever still on a chair or on the couch, cats seem to gravitate towards me in my house. I guess I've become a cat dad.

6. Last movie you watched? Thumbs up or down?

Oppenheimer — two thumbs up!

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

The best advice that I've ever heard for personal fulfillment was from my mother. She said one time to me and gave me a keychain that I still have to this day that says, "Go for it." If opportunities arise, if you are given the opportunity to fly in an F-14, why not go for it?