7 Quick Questions With Neurocritical Care Nurse Practitioner William Lombardi
A nurse practitioner, William Lombardi, DNP, provides neurocritical care for patients in the hospital. He treats patients recovering from strokes and traumatic brain injuries.
Meet a Neurocritical Care Nurse Practitioner
We asked Lombardi our 7 quick questions to get to know him better.
1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?
The people that I've worked with and the mentors I've had. When I talk to patients, I often hear the words of a preceptor or an educator I had at one point. Being able to take those little pieces of the practices that I've admired and weave them into my own practice has really helped shape how I approach healthcare today.
2. What's your favorite part of your job?
The people, whether it's the patients and getting to make a great impact on their healthcare, or the colleagues I work with. It's a stressful environment where we work, but being able to have fun with each other during this time and still do really great work is really important.
Learn More About William Lombardi, DNP
Check out his profile page to see his biography, practice locations, and more.
3. What's your biggest fear as a patient?
Thinking, "What's the worst thing that can happen?" I think working in an ICU environment, we see a lot of the worst. So it turns a lot of us into hypochondriacs. We wonder, "Is this the time where I'm going to hear that big piece of news that's going to be life-changing?"
4. What do you do for stress relief?
I love to get outdoors. I love to go to the mountains. We have so many great areas to explore in Virginia. I'm originally from the Midwest, which is a very flat region, so having mountains nearby is really exciting. Also, we have a good amount of land where we live, so there's always a project. There's always something to do to work with my hands and keep me busy and occupied.
5. Dogs or cats?
I like all animals, but I'm definitely a dog person. I have two dogs.
6. Last movie you watched? Thumbs up or down?
The latest Venom movie, which was awful.
7. Best advice you've ever heard?
Don't take things too seriously. Back when I was working in retail at the Container Store, people were very stressed out. Everyone was very intense. One of our regional directors came in and was on us for being so worked up over every little thing. She threw her hands up and said, "Guys, we sell plastic boxes." And that put everything into perspective very quickly for all of us.
Subscribe to Healthy Balance
Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.