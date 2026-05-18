7 Quick Questions With Cardiologist Parminder Kaur, MD

Parminder Kaur, MD, is a UVA Health cardiologist who specializes in treating cardiovascular disease in women.

Conditions she treats include heart failure, heart valve disease, and coronary artery disease.

Meet a UVA Health Cardiologist

Get to know more about Kaur and her clinical approach in these 7 quick questions.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

While working at a multi-specialty hospital during my residency training and taking care of sick patients, I would get feedback from the patients’ families that they're doing well with the treatment approaches I used. That inspired me a lot to continue in this field.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Being a detective and learning about a patient’s issues, checking all their labs, and finding the correct diagnosis. Helping the patient feel better is the best part of my job, and that gives me immense satisfaction.

3. What’s your biggest fear as a patient?

I'm not sure. As a physician, I believe in my physician, so I know they're doing right.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I like listening to music. Especially at night time, we play some religious music. My kids enjoy it, so that's my stress reliever.

5. Dogs or cats?

I'm kind of scared of both.

6. Favorite tv show?

The Kapil Sharma Show. It's an Indian show with a lot of comedy and humor, so that's my go-to when I have time.

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

I am Sikh and we read a holy book known as Sri Guru Granth Sahib. It has a saying that patience is everything. Hey, person, just wait, everything will be fine.

Want to Learn More About Dr. Kaur?

Visit her profile page.