Botox (Cosmetic)

Facial lines form over time from repeated muscle movement. Smiling, frowning, and raising your eyebrows can leave creases that stay even when your face is at rest.

Botox is a quick, in-office treatment that softens these lines. It relaxes the muscles that cause wrinkles, helping you look refreshed while still looking like yourself.

Our surgeons use their expertise in facial anatomy to ensure natural-looking results with a strong focus on safety.

What Is Botox?

Botox is an FDA-approved injectable treatment used to reduce facial wrinkles. It is part of a group of products called neuromodulators.

We also offer other FDA-approved neuromodulators, including Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau. These medications work in similar ways to Botox.

Botox works best for dynamic wrinkles. These are lines caused by repeated muscle movement, such as:

Vertical lines between the eyebrows

Horizontal forehead lines

Crow’s feet at the outer corners of the eyes

Vertical neck bands along the front of the neck

How Does Botox Work?

Botox works by temporarily relaxing specific facial muscles. When these muscles cannot contract as strongly, the skin above them smooths out.

Our surgeons carefully place Botox to soften lines while maintaining natural facial movement. You will still be able to smile, frown, and express emotion.

Benefits of Botox

Many people choose Botox because it is:

Quick and convenient

Performed in the office

Non-surgical

Customizable to your facial structure and goals

Botox can also help delay deeper wrinkle formation when started before lines become permanent.

What Are Botox Treatments Like?

Botox injections are performed in the office and usually take about 10-15 minutes.

Your surgeon uses a very fine needle to place small amounts of Botox into targeted muscles. Most people feel only mild discomfort. If needed, we can apply a numbing cream before treatment.

The number of units used depends on:

The treatment area

Muscle strength

Depth of the lines

Your response to previous treatments

Your provider will determine the right amount for your goals.

Botox is sometimes combined with dermal fillers for more complete facial rejuvenation. Fillers treat volume loss differently than Botox. Your surgeon can discuss whether combining treatments makes sense for you.

Botox Results: When Will I See a Difference?

Early effects may appear within 2-5 days. Full Botox results are usually visible within 1-2 weeks.

Wrinkles gradually soften as muscle activity decreases. The result is smoother skin and a more relaxed appearance.

How Long Does Botox Last?

Botox results typically last about 3-4 months. In some people, results may last up to 6 months.

As the medication wears off, muscle movement slowly returns. Repeat treatments are safe and commonly done every 3-4 months to maintain results.

Over time, regular treatments may help reduce the severity of wrinkles.

Botox Recovery & Aftercare

Most people return to normal activities right away.

To support the best outcome, you should avoid:

Rubbing treated areas

Lying flat for 4 hours after treatment

Strenuous exercise for the rest of the day

You may notice mild swelling at injection sites. Bruising is uncommon and usually resolves quickly.

Botox Side Effects

Botox injections are generally well tolerated. The most common side effects include:

Mild injection site pain

Temporary swelling

Bruising

Is Botox Safe?

Botox is considered safe when performed by an experienced physician using appropriate dosing and technique.

It has been FDA-approved for cosmetic use for decades and has a long track record of safety when administered correctly.

Choosing a qualified provider with detailed knowledge of facial anatomy is key to achieving safe, natural-looking results.

Is Botox Right for Me?

Botox may be a good option if you:

Have wrinkles caused by facial movement

Want a non-surgical treatment

Prefer little to no downtime

Want gradual, natural-looking improvement

During your consultation, we’ll evaluate your facial structure and discuss your goals to determine the best treatment plan.

Aesthetic Services at UVA Health

See all the services we provide.