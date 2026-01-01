Skip to main content

Planning Your Hospital Stay

If you're staying at the hospital for a procedure or operation, we want you to feel as comfortable as possible. 

Checking In

During the admission process, we will review your:

  • Current medicines
  • Allergies
  • Medical history
  • Special needs
  • Belongings, listing what you've brought or storing them in a safe
  • What at-home services or equipment you may need when you go home

    Taking Care of Logistics

    Connect to Support

    Fill Out Forms

    Find Out What to Bring

    Get a Cost Estimate

    Give Feedback About Your Experience

    Plan Your Recovery

    Review Your Patients Rights

    See Safety Tips

    Your Hospital Room: What to Expect

    Before you come to stay at the hospital overnight, make sure to pack what you need. You can bring your own electronic devices, though there are restrictions. Find out more about what to expect in your hospital room.

    Ready for visitors? Make sure you both know the visitor guidelines.

    Your ID Band & Safety

    patient embracing family member in hospital bed

    For your safety, you will also receive an ID band to wear on your wrist during admission. To ensure your safety, we will also:

    • Confirm your name and date of birth before performing procedures or giving you medicines
    • Use a computer scanner to decrease healthcare errors
    • Put a red wristband on if you have allergies (including latex) 
    • Give you a yellow wristband if you are at risk for falling.

    Patients & Visitors