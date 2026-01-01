Stroke Center Quality & Safety
At UVA Health's Comprehensive Stroke Center, delivering the highest-quality healthcare to our patients is our top priority. Achieving our goals for safety and excellence means working continuously to improve the care we provide. Our teams meet regularly to evaluate and improve our care.
We believe you should have this information to help you make informed decisions about where to seek care.
Sharing information about the quality of care we provide and looking at lessons learned is an important part of developing a team focused on patient safety.
Initial Treatment After Stroke
Most strokes are ischemic. They happen when a thick clump of blood (blood clot) blocks a blood vessel and stops blood from reaching the brain. When blood flow is blocked from reaching brain tissue for long enough, it dies.
There are two types of treatment for ischemic stroke, thrombolytics and mechanical thrombectomy.
Tenecteplase (TNK) is a clot-busting (thrombolytic) medication that breaks up the blood clot.
Mechanical thrombectomy removes the blood clot with a mechanical device.
The earlier a patient receives these treatments, the more likely they are to survive and make a full recovery.
Before they give a patient TNK, stroke team members must complete several steps, including a neurological assessment, a CAT or CT scan of the brain, bloodwork, and more. Pharmacists have to prepare the medication.
Stroke team members work to complete these steps rapidly, so they can give patients TNK as early as possible.
We track the percentage of patients who receive this clot-busting drug within 30 minutes of arriving at our hospital and compare it to other hospitals like ours.
Percentage of Eligible Stroke Patients Who Received Clot-Busting Drug Within 30 Minutes
Year
UVA Health
Other Like Hospitals
2020
N/A
42.6%
2021
52.4%
47.7%
2022
60%
48.9%
2023
89.5%
55.1%
A higher number is better.
Additional CT imaging is completed to look at the brain’s blood vessels and determine if there is a clot that can be removed.
These patients are quickly taken to a procedure room where a provider inserts a catheter into an artery of the groin or wrist and guides it up to the clot to remove it.
We track the median time it takes to complete this procedure and compare it to other hospitals like ours.
Median Times of Eligible Stroke Patients Getting Thrombectomy After Arriving From an Outside Facility
Year
UVA Health
Other Like Hospitals
2020
N/A
42 minutes
2021
47 minutes
39 minutes
2022
33 minutes
38 minutes
2023
17 minutes
34 minutes
2024
11 minutes
31 minutes
A lower number is better.
Median Times of Eligible Stroke Patients Getting Thrombectomy After Arriving at Our Emergency Department
Year
UVA Health
Other Like Hospitals
2020
137 minutes
92.5 minutes
2021
90 minutes
87 minutes
2022
73 minutes
86 minutes
2023
85 minutes
84 minutes
2024
78 minutes
83 minutes
A lower number is better.
We also track the percentage of patients who achieve the return of blood flow (reperfusion) to the brain after thrombectomy and compare it to other hospitals like ours.
Percentage of Stroke Patients Who Achieve Reperfusion With Thrombectomy
Year
UVA Health
Other Like Hospitals
2020
N/A
91%
2021
89.2%
90%
2022
90.3%
90.7%
2023
88.2%
91.3%
2024
94.1%
92.3%
A higher number is better.
Carotid endarterectomy is a surgery to clean the carotid artery to help prevent another stroke. We measure the percentage of patients who don't have complications during or after this surgery.
Carotid Endarterectomy Patients Without Complications
Year
UVA Health
2016
98%
2017
95%
2018
96%
2019
95%
2020
95%
2021
92%
2022
98%
2023
98%
2024
96%
A higher number is better.
For patients with a brain aneurysm, we offer two types of procedures: coiling (more common) and clipping (less common).
We track the percentage of these procedures that have complications.
Patients With a Coiling or Clipping Procedure Without Complications
Year
UVA Health
2020
97%
2021
96%
2022
95%
2023
97.3%
2024
97.1%
A higher number is better
After Discharge
We track the following measures to determine the quality of care we provided after patients leave the hospital.
Stroke Patient Outcomes 90 Days After TNK (Percentage of Patients Who Were Independent)
Year
UVA Health
Other Like Hospitals
2020
50%
44.4%
2021
60.7%
57.7%
2022
58.8%
65.7%
2023
79.2%
65.7%
2024
75%
65.3%
A higher number is better.
Stroke Patient Outcomes 90 Days After Thrombectomy (Percentage of Patients Who Were Independent)
Year
UVA Health
Other Like Hospitals
2020
N/A
39.8%
2021
29.7%
38.7%
2022
35.5%
40.1%
2023
39.6%
37.7%
2024
38.8%
36%
A higher number is better.
We also track mortality rates for all types of stroke, review each one in detail to determine any opportunities for improvement, and compare our rates to other hospitals like ours.
In-Hospital Mortality Rates
Year
UVA Health
Other Like Hospitals
2020
2.4%
9.6%
2021
6.6%
8.8%
2022
7.4%
8.9%
2023
5.8%
8.3%
2024
10.5%
8%
A lower number is better.