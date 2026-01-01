Stroke Center Quality & Safety

At UVA Health's Comprehensive Stroke Center, delivering the highest-quality healthcare to our patients is our top priority. Achieving our goals for safety and excellence means working continuously to improve the care we provide. Our teams meet regularly to evaluate and improve our care.

We believe you should have this information to help you make informed decisions about where to seek care.

Sharing information about the quality of care we provide and looking at lessons learned is an important part of developing a team focused on patient safety.

Initial Treatment After Stroke

Most strokes are ischemic. They happen when a thick clump of blood (blood clot) blocks a blood vessel and stops blood from reaching the brain. When blood flow is blocked from reaching brain tissue for long enough, it dies.

There are two types of treatment for ischemic stroke, thrombolytics and mechanical thrombectomy.

Tenecteplase (TNK) is a clot-busting (thrombolytic) medication that breaks up the blood clot.

Mechanical thrombectomy removes the blood clot with a mechanical device.

The earlier a patient receives these treatments, the more likely they are to survive and make a full recovery.

Before they give a patient TNK, stroke team members must complete several steps, including a neurological assessment, a CAT or CT scan of the brain, bloodwork, and more. Pharmacists have to prepare the medication.

Stroke team members work to complete these steps rapidly, so they can give patients TNK as early as possible.

We track the percentage of patients who receive this clot-busting drug within 30 minutes of arriving at our hospital and compare it to other hospitals like ours.

Percentage of Eligible Stroke Patients Who Received Clot-Busting Drug Within 30 Minutes

Year UVA Health Other Like Hospitals 2020 N/A 42.6% 2021 52.4% 47.7% 2022 60% 48.9% 2023 89.5% 55.1%

A higher number is better.

Additional CT imaging is completed to look at the brain’s blood vessels and determine if there is a clot that can be removed.

These patients are quickly taken to a procedure room where a provider inserts a catheter into an artery of the groin or wrist and guides it up to the clot to remove it.

We track the median time it takes to complete this procedure and compare it to other hospitals like ours.

Median Times of Eligible Stroke Patients Getting Thrombectomy After Arriving From an Outside Facility

Year UVA Health Other Like Hospitals 2020 N/A 42 minutes 2021 47 minutes 39 minutes 2022 33 minutes 38 minutes 2023 17 minutes 34 minutes 2024 11 minutes 31 minutes

A lower number is better.

Median Times of Eligible Stroke Patients Getting Thrombectomy After Arriving at Our Emergency Department

Year UVA Health Other Like Hospitals 2020 137 minutes 92.5 minutes 2021 90 minutes 87 minutes 2022 73 minutes 86 minutes 2023 85 minutes 84 minutes 2024 78 minutes 83 minutes

A lower number is better.

We also track the percentage of patients who achieve the return of blood flow (reperfusion) to the brain after thrombectomy and compare it to other hospitals like ours.

Percentage of Stroke Patients Who Achieve Reperfusion With Thrombectomy

Year UVA Health Other Like Hospitals 2020 N/A 91% 2021 89.2% 90% 2022 90.3% 90.7% 2023 88.2% 91.3% 2024 94.1% 92.3%

A higher number is better.

Carotid endarterectomy is a surgery to clean the carotid artery to help prevent another stroke. We measure the percentage of patients who don't have complications during or after this surgery.

Carotid Endarterectomy Patients Without Complications

Year UVA Health 2016 98% 2017 95% 2018 96% 2019 95% 2020 95% 2021 92% 2022 98% 2023 98% 2024 96%

A higher number is better.

For patients with a brain aneurysm, we offer two types of procedures: coiling (more common) and clipping (less common).

We track the percentage of these procedures that have complications.