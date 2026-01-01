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Stroke Center Quality & Safety

At UVA Health's Comprehensive Stroke Center, delivering the highest-quality healthcare to our patients is our top priority. Achieving our goals for safety and excellence means working continuously to improve the care we provide. Our teams meet regularly to evaluate and improve our care.

We believe you should have this information to help you make informed decisions about where to seek care.  

Sharing information about the quality of care we provide and looking at lessons learned is an important part of developing a team focused on patient safety.

Initial Treatment After Stroke

Most strokes are ischemic. They happen when a thick clump of blood (blood clot) blocks a blood vessel and stops blood from reaching the brain. When blood flow is blocked from reaching brain tissue for long enough, it dies.

There are two types of treatment for ischemic stroke, thrombolytics and mechanical thrombectomy.

Tenecteplase (TNK) is a clot-busting (thrombolytic) medication that breaks up the blood clot.

Mechanical thrombectomy removes the blood clot with a mechanical device.

The earlier a patient receives these treatments, the more likely they are to survive and make a full recovery.

Before they give a patient TNK, stroke team members must complete several steps, including a neurological assessment, a CAT or CT scan of the brain, bloodwork, and more. Pharmacists have to prepare the medication.

Stroke team members work to complete these steps rapidly, so they can give patients TNK as early as possible.

We track the percentage of patients who receive this clot-busting drug within 30 minutes of arriving at our hospital and compare it to other hospitals like ours.

Percentage of Eligible Stroke Patients Who Received Clot-Busting Drug Within 30 Minutes

Year

UVA Health

Other Like Hospitals

2020

N/A

42.6%

2021

52.4%

47.7%

2022

60%

48.9%

2023

89.5%

55.1%

A higher number is better.

Additional CT imaging is completed to look at the brain’s blood vessels and determine if there is a clot that can be removed.

These patients are quickly taken to a procedure room where a provider inserts a catheter into an artery of the groin or wrist and guides it up to the clot to remove it.

We track the median time it takes to complete this procedure and compare it to other hospitals like ours.

Median Times of Eligible Stroke Patients Getting Thrombectomy After Arriving From an Outside Facility

Year

UVA Health

Other Like Hospitals

2020

N/A

42 minutes

2021

47 minutes

39 minutes

2022

33 minutes

38 minutes

2023

17 minutes

34 minutes

2024

11 minutes

31 minutes

A lower number is better.

Median Times of Eligible Stroke Patients Getting Thrombectomy After Arriving at Our Emergency Department

Year

UVA Health

Other Like Hospitals

2020

137 minutes

92.5 minutes

2021

90 minutes

87 minutes

2022

73 minutes

86 minutes

2023

85 minutes

84 minutes

2024

78 minutes

83 minutes

A lower number is better.

We also track the percentage of patients who achieve the return of blood flow (reperfusion) to the brain after thrombectomy and compare it to other hospitals like ours.

Percentage of Stroke Patients Who Achieve Reperfusion With Thrombectomy

Year

UVA Health

Other Like Hospitals

2020

N/A

91%

2021

89.2%

90%

2022

90.3%

90.7%

2023

88.2%

91.3%

2024

94.1%

92.3%

A higher number is better.

Carotid endarterectomy is a surgery to clean the carotid artery to help prevent another stroke. We measure the percentage of patients who don't have complications during or after this surgery.

Carotid Endarterectomy Patients Without Complications

Year

UVA Health

2016

98%

2017

95%

2018

96%

2019

95%

2020

95%

2021

92%

2022

98%

2023

98%

2024

96%

A higher number is better.

For patients with a brain aneurysm, we offer two types of procedures: coiling (more common) and clipping (less common).

We track the percentage of these procedures that have complications.

Patients With a Coiling or Clipping Procedure Without Complications

Year

UVA Health

2020

97%

2021

96%

2022

95%

2023

97.3%

2024

97.1%

A higher number is better

After Discharge

We track the following measures to determine the quality of care we provided after patients leave the hospital.

Stroke Patient Outcomes 90 Days After TNK (Percentage of Patients Who Were Independent)

Year

UVA Health

Other Like Hospitals

2020

50%

44.4%

2021

60.7%

57.7%

2022

58.8%

65.7%

2023

79.2%

65.7%

2024

75%

65.3%

A higher number is better.

Stroke Patient Outcomes 90 Days After Thrombectomy (Percentage of Patients Who Were Independent)

Year

UVA Health

Other Like Hospitals

2020

N/A

39.8%

2021

29.7%

38.7%

2022

35.5%

40.1%

2023

39.6%

37.7%

2024

38.8%

36%

A higher number is better.

We also track mortality rates for all types of stroke, review each one in detail to determine any opportunities for improvement, and compare our rates to other hospitals like ours.

In-Hospital Mortality Rates

Year

UVA Health

Other Like Hospitals

2020

2.4%

9.6%

2021

6.6%

8.8%

2022

7.4%

8.9%

2023

5.8%

8.3%

2024

10.5%

8%

A lower number is better.

Stroke Services