Gamma Knife Second Opinions & Resources

Research Gamma Knife: Go In-Depth

Read more about the technicalities of the Gamma Knife procedure.

Are You a Referring Physician?

Find technical details, clinical indications, and full referral instructions at the UVA School of Medicine.

Get a Second Opinion

Get a second opinion today. To start a review of your case, send the following information to the Gamma Knife Center.

We will need:

  • Your medical records and any imaging studies (film, CD or DVD is acceptable)
  •  Contact information including name, address, phone, email and fax number
  •  A description of your current symptoms including severity, duration, etc.
  • Any questions or concerns you'd like us to address

After reviewing your case, we'll contact you to discuss our opinions about appropriate treatment options.

A Note About Film Return

All films are returned via regular mail and will take up to 2 weeks to reach you. If you'd like express return delivery, include a prepaid express shipping form (with the service of your choice) with your medical information.

Ask the Doctor

Is Gamma Knife right for you? Email your questions about Gamma Knife.