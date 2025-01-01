Gamma Knife Second Opinions & Resources
Research Gamma Knife: Go In-Depth
Read more about the technicalities of the Gamma Knife procedure.
Are You a Referring Physician?
Find technical details, clinical indications, and full referral instructions at the UVA School of Medicine.
Get a Second Opinion
Get a second opinion today. To start a review of your case, send the following information to the Gamma Knife Center.
We will need:
- Your medical records and any imaging studies (film, CD or DVD is acceptable)
- Contact information including name, address, phone, email and fax number
- A description of your current symptoms including severity, duration, etc.
- Any questions or concerns you'd like us to address
After reviewing your case, we'll contact you to discuss our opinions about appropriate treatment options.
A Note About Film Return
All films are returned via regular mail and will take up to 2 weeks to reach you. If you'd like express return delivery, include a prepaid express shipping form (with the service of your choice) with your medical information.
Ask the Doctor
Is Gamma Knife right for you? Email your questions about Gamma Knife.