Access Your Patient's Records

EpicCare allows you to track your patient's progress at UVA Health. Experience seamless communication throughout the referral and follow-up process.

With this online, HIPAA-compliant tool, you can:

Send pre-visit data to UVA

Review test and lab results

See past and planned appointments

View clinic notes and discharge summaries

System Requirements

Your computer, laptop, tablet or phone must have:

Internet Explorer Version 7 or 8 (not compatible with Firefox or Chrome)

2.13Ghz processor, 2GB RAM and 80GB disk

High-speed internet connection

Access Patient Records With EpicCare

Need access? For EpicCare Link new account requests, access EpicCare Link and choose "Request New Account".

Already have an account? Access EpicCare now.

For questions or issues about medical records or forms, contact Health Information Services.

For information on setting up two-factor authentication and self-service password resets, see these instructions.

For Patients: Access MyChart

Your patients can get online access to their medical records, prescription refills, appointments, and bill pay using MyChart. Need help? Call: 434.924.5136