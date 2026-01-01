Access Your Patient's Records
EpicCare allows you to track your patient's progress at UVA Health. Experience seamless communication throughout the referral and follow-up process.
With this online, HIPAA-compliant tool, you can:
- Send pre-visit data to UVA
- Review test and lab results
- See past and planned appointments
- View clinic notes and discharge summaries
System Requirements
Your computer, laptop, tablet or phone must have:
- Internet Explorer Version 7 or 8 (not compatible with Firefox or Chrome)
- 2.13Ghz processor, 2GB RAM and 80GB disk
- High-speed internet connection
Access Patient Records With EpicCare
Need access? For EpicCare Link new account requests, access EpicCare Link and choose "Request New Account".
- See the Site Administrator New Account Request tip sheet
- See the Research Monitor Study New Account Request tip sheet
- See the EpicCare Link User Agreement (PDF)
- See the EpicCare Site Administrator Agreement (PDF)
- See the EpicCare Link Site Agreement (PDF)
Already have an account? Access EpicCare now.
For questions or issues about medical records or forms, contact Health Information Services.
For information on setting up two-factor authentication and self-service password resets, see these instructions.
For Patients: Access MyChart
Your patients can get online access to their medical records, prescription refills, appointments, and bill pay using MyChart. Need help? Call: 434.924.5136