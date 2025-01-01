UVA Health Financial Aid Summary for Northern Virginia & Culpeper

UVA Community Health (UVACH) includes:

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center (CPMC)

UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center (HAMC)

UVA Health Prince William Medical Center (PWMC)

UVACH Medical Group

UVA Health Cancer Center Gainesville

See the financial aid policy translations.

The mission of UVA Health and UVA Community Health (UVACH), which includes UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center (CPMC), UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center (HAMC), UVA Health Prince William Medical Center (PWMC), UVACH Medical Group, and UVA Health Cancer Center Gainesville, is to provide compassionate, quality healthcare services to those in need, regardless of their ability to pay.

UVA Health provides financial assistance for patients who receive emergency or other medically necessary care from any of our hospital facilities and/or employed providers.

Who Qualifies for Financial Assistance?

UVA Health’s Financial Assistance Policy (“FAP”) provides 100% financial assistance for emergency or other medically necessary care to qualifying patients with an annual gross family income at or below 200% of the current Federal Poverty Level (FPL) and asset levels at or below $50,000. There are certain exemptions applied for vehicles and real estate when it is a primary residence.

UVA Health also offers a discounted rate to patients whose family gross income is between 201% and 400% of the FPL and asset levels at or below $50,000.

How Do I Apply for Financial Aid?

Individuals who have concerns about their ability to pay for emergency and medically necessary care may request financial assistance. To apply for financial assistance, the patient or the financially responsible party, should fill out our Financial Assistance Application. Copies of the Financial Assistance Application and the FAP may be obtained for free through the mail by calling the customer service department at 866.320.9659. Additionally, the Financial Assistance Application and FAP may be obtained for free by visiting our Financial Assistance page.

What Services Are Covered?

All emergency or other medically necessary services are covered under the FAP, including outpatient services, inpatient care, and emergency room services. Non-eligible services such as, but not limited to, elective non-medically necessary procedures, cosmetic and flat rate procedures, durable medical equipment, patients with insurance who choose not to use their insurance, and services provided as a result of an accident are not covered by the financial assistance program. If services provided as a result of an accident are not covered by a third party, patients may apply for financial assistance.

In the event a balance remains after insurance, the patient may apply for financial assistance. Insured patients that are within the income threshold may apply for financial assistance as long as it does not conflict with a contract between the insurance company. Charges from doctors and specialists who are not employed by UVA Health and who provide services in the hospital may not honor the UVA Health financial assistance program. You should discuss with your doctor or visit our Financial Assistance page for a list of providers who participate and do not participate in the UVA Health financial assistance program.

What If I Have Questions or Need Help?

Individuals who need assistance in completing the Financial Assistance Application may call the customer service department at the telephone numbers listed above or visit a financial counselor located within the patient access areas at our hospitals:

Visit in person at 1240 Lee Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Visit in person at 8650 Sudley Rd, Manassas, VA 20110

Visit in person at 15225 Healthcote Boulevard, Haymarket, VA 20169

Visit in person at 501 Sunset Lane, Culpeper, VA 22701

For non-English speaking patients, translations of the FAP and the Financial Assistance Application are available in other languages, including English and Spanish.

Please call the above numbers or visit our Financial Assistance page to see the FAP and the Financial Assistance Application.