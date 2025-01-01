Skip to main content

Anthem Insurance Notice

Anthem Insurance Change for Outpatient CT and MRI Scans

Effective March 1, 2018, Anthem will start reviewing all authorization requests for outpatient, hospital-based CT or MRI exams. The company may deny authorization if you can safely have your exam at a free-standing (non-hospital-based) facility. 

At UVA, this means Anthem may not provide pre-authorization for CT or MRI exams at: 

  • Emily Couric Cancer Center
  • Educational Resource Center 
  • University Hospital

Instead, we may need to schedule you for these exams at other UVA imaging facilities, including:

UVA subspecialty-trained radiologists read all the exams performed at these sites.

Anthem Patients Excluded From the New Policy

Members with:

  • Self-insured plans
  • BlueCard
  • Anthem HealthKeepers Plus (Medicaid) 
  • Anthem CCC Plus 
  • Blue Cross and Blue Shield Service Benefit Plan (Federal Employee Program or FEP)

We expect very few patients to be redirected as a result of this policy change. See more information about Anthem’s policy