Anthem Insurance Notice
Anthem Insurance Change for Outpatient CT and MRI Scans
Effective March 1, 2018, Anthem will start reviewing all authorization requests for outpatient, hospital-based CT or MRI exams. The company may deny authorization if you can safely have your exam at a free-standing (non-hospital-based) facility.
At UVA, this means Anthem may not provide pre-authorization for CT or MRI exams at:
- Emily Couric Cancer Center
- Educational Resource Center
- University Hospital
Instead, we may need to schedule you for these exams at other UVA imaging facilities, including:
- UVA Imaging at Fontaine, Building 415
- UVA Imaging at Fontaine, Building 545
- UVA Imaging Northridge
- UVA Imaging Zion Crossroads
UVA subspecialty-trained radiologists read all the exams performed at these sites.
Anthem Patients Excluded From the New Policy
Members with:
- Self-insured plans
- BlueCard
- Anthem HealthKeepers Plus (Medicaid)
- Anthem CCC Plus
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield Service Benefit Plan (Federal Employee Program or FEP)
We expect very few patients to be redirected as a result of this policy change. See more information about Anthem’s policy.