Anthem Insurance Notice

Anthem Insurance Change for Outpatient CT and MRI Scans

Effective March 1, 2018, Anthem will start reviewing all authorization requests for outpatient, hospital-based CT or MRI exams. The company may deny authorization if you can safely have your exam at a free-standing (non-hospital-based) facility.

At UVA, this means Anthem may not provide pre-authorization for CT or MRI exams at:

Emily Couric Cancer Center

Educational Resource Center

University Hospital

Instead, we may need to schedule you for these exams at other UVA imaging facilities, including:

UVA subspecialty-trained radiologists read all the exams performed at these sites.

Anthem Patients Excluded From the New Policy

Members with:

Self-insured plans

BlueCard

Anthem HealthKeepers Plus (Medicaid)

Anthem CCC Plus

Blue Cross and Blue Shield Service Benefit Plan (Federal Employee Program or FEP)

We expect very few patients to be redirected as a result of this policy change. See more information about Anthem’s policy.