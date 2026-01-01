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Orthopedic Surgery & Musculoskeletal Care

Man with walker walking dog

Sports, bone, spine, and joint injuries can damage everything from your game to your independence and daily life. Find orthopedic care that helps you move better and feel better, whether you're taking a walk or taking the field.

From joint replacements to finger implants, we perform some of the most difficult surgeries in the state. You can come to UVA Health and trust you'll receive the most up-to-date procedures from highly skilled and caring orthopedics specialists.

Why UVA Health Orthopedics Care?

Choose experience that puts you at the center of all we do. You'll benefit from:

  • A team at the forefront of surgical orthopedic innovations 
  • High-tech robotics and same-day procedures to make your care as simple and as painless as possible
  • Pioneering, nationally recognized research that improves patient outcomes
  • A sports medicine team that takes care of UVA and JMU athletes, applying advanced techniques to everyday people

We've also been recognized in these key ways:

  • UVA Health is one of fewer than 20 hospitals nationwide to earn certification from the International Geriatric Fracture Society for the management of geriatric fractures.
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield has named UVA Health a Blue Distinction Center for hip and knee replacement in recognition of our excellence in delivering safe, effective treatment.

See Our Orthopedic Center

Want a bird's-eye view of UVA Health Orthopedic Center Ivy Road? Watch this drone footage to see inside and around the building.

Orthopedic Services Under One Roof

We offer an orthopedic center unlike any other facility in Virginia. You'll find all the orthopedic services you need — from imaging to surgery to rehabilitation — under one roof. Learn more about UVA Health Orthopedic Center Ivy Road.

After the Crash

Hit head-on by a drunk driver, Lisa suffered fractures in her neck, back, ribs, hands, legs and knees. It took several surgeries to put her back together again.

Award-Winning Orthopedic Care

When seeking care for a sports injury, broken bones, or painful joints, you want the best around.

We've received several awards and other recognition for meeting quality and safety standards in our procedures and care. See our orthopedic team's awards and recognition.

Top-rated orthopedic care

Top-Rated Orthopedic Care

U.S. News & World Report has ranked our orthopedics, knee replacement, hip fracture, and hip replacement services as "high performing." That means our orthopedic care is among the best in the nation.

Orthopedic Surgery & Musculoskeletal Care

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