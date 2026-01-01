University Medical Center Patient Visitation Policy

Rationale

Establish general procedures to support patient-centered visitation in all care settings while maintaining a safe, healing and supportive environment for all patients.

Definitions

Care Partner: A person 18 years of age or older identified by the patient or the patient’s surrogate decision maker, who actively supports the patient’s wellbeing in the hospital.

(“Surrogate decision maker” may be used interchangeably with such terms as “legal representative,” “Healthcare agent,” “legally authorized representative,” and “patient’s authorized agent” appearing in other Medical Center policies, unless otherwise noted in the policy.) Designated Support Person: Is defined by Va. Code § 32.1-137.08 as a person who is 18 years of age or older; knowledgeable about the needs of a person with a disability; and designated, orally or in writing, by the person with a disability, the person’s surrogate decision maker or care provider to provide support and assistance necessary due to the specifics of the person's disability to the person with a disability at any time during which health care services are provided.

(Person with a disability: for the purposes of this policy, a person who, prior to admission to the Medical Center, had a physical, sensory, mental, or emotional impairment that substantially limits one or more activities of daily living or has a record of such impairment.

“Care provider” means any person or entity responsible for the care of a person with a disability prior to admission of the person with a disability to the Medical Center. See Code of Virginia 32.1-137.08) Visitor: For the purposes of this policy, refers to the family, friends, or other persons (e.g., doula, companion, Care Partners) who provide support to patients while receiving care in the hospital, emergency department, or outpatient care setting, which includes without limitation clinics, procedure areas, and infusion centers.

Policy

The University of Virginia Medical Center recognizes the presence of family members, friends, and other persons plays a vital role in supporting patients’ emotional well-being and improving health outcomes across both inpatient and outpatient settings. The Medical Center does not restrict, limit or otherwise deny Visitation privileges or Care Partner designations on the basis of race, age, color, national origin, religion, disability, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or gender expression.

Patient Rights and Visitation Decisions

Patients have the right to decide who may or may not visit and when visits may occur, including while receiving care in an emergency department or outpatient setting. If an adult patient is incapacitated and has an advance directive, the patient’s surrogate decision maker named in an advance directive (also referred to as the Health Care Agent or Agent) may restrict Visitors only if the patient has given the Agent the authority to make Visitation decisions in the advance directive, see Advance Directives Medical Center Policy (Code of Virginia Sections 54.1-2984 and 54.1-2986.1.). Per Virginia law, if the adult patient does not have an advance directive, surrogate decision makers cannot restrict Visitors.

Upon admission, patients have the right to identify up to two individuals – family, friends or others – to serve as Care Partners during the inpatient’s admission. If an adult patient is incapacitated, the patient’s surrogate decision maker may designate Care Partners for the patient in accordance with Informed Decision-making Medical Center Policy . A Care Partner is a specific type of Visitor with a distinct role; therefore, both terms are used throughout the policy for clarity.

Clinical Restrictions and Limitations

Visitors and Care Partners may be present to provide emotional support during the course of a patient’s hospital stay or provision of care, unless the health care team determines the presence of Visitors or Care Partners is medically or therapeutically contraindicated; or infringes upon the rights, safety, or privacy of the patient or others.

Health care providers will inform patients and surrogate decision makers, on a case-by-case basis, of any clinical restriction or limitations that may be imposed on visitation. Circumstances which may create a need for limits or restrictions may include, but are not limited to:

Infection control issues or isolation precautions

Public safety concerns

Confidentiality concerns or visitation that interferes with, or violates, a patient’s wishes for privacy

Interferences with the care of the patient or other patients, including space limitations (e.g., room capacity issues, physical distancing needs

When the Medical Center is, or becomes, aware of an existing court order restricting contact, or of other legal status that may affect visitation

Visitors and/or Care Partners engaging in disruptive, threatening, or violent behavior of any kind

Support for Patients With Disabilities

Per Virginia law, patients with disabilities may be accompanied by a Designated Support Person throughout an inpatient admission. If admitted for more than 24 hours, the patient may identify more than one Designated Support Person, but only one may be present at a time when visitation is otherwise restricted pursuant to this policy.

Designated Support Persons are subject to the requirements set forth in this policy for Visitors, but are generally exempt from standard visitation limits. However, access may be restricted to specific areas by the Medical Center or the patient’s care team if necessary to protect the health and safety of the patient, staff, visitors, or others. The Medical Center, at this discretion, may request documentation to confirm the patient has a disability and requires the assistance of a Designated Support Person.

Applicable Procedures