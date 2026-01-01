Skip to main content

Clinic Holiday Schedule

The following schedule applies to clinics only. Our hospitals, including their emergency rooms, remain open throughout the year, 24/7.

* Indicates academic division closed

2026 Dates

Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026

New Year's Day

Closed

Monday, Jan. 19

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Closed

Monday, May 25

Memorial Day

Closed

Friday, June 19

Juneteenth

Closed

Friday, July 3 (Observed)

Independence Day

Closed

Monday, Sept. 7

Labor Day

Closed

Thursday, Nov. 26

Thanksgiving Day

Closed

Friday, Nov. 27

Day after Thanksgiving

Closed

Thursday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve

Closed in the afternoon

Friday, Dec. 25

Christmas Day

Closed

Friday, Jan. 1, 2027

New Year's Day

Closed

Day after Thanksgiving: 

 

Patients & Visitors