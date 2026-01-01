Clinic Holiday Schedule

The following schedule applies to clinics only. Our hospitals, including their emergency rooms, remain open throughout the year, 24/7.

* Indicates academic division closed

2026 Dates Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 New Year's Day Closed Monday, Jan. 19 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closed Monday, May 25 Memorial Day Closed Friday, June 19 Juneteenth Closed Friday, July 3 (Observed) Independence Day Closed Monday, Sept. 7 Labor Day Closed Thursday, Nov. 26 Thanksgiving Day Closed Friday, Nov. 27 Day after Thanksgiving Closed Thursday, Dec. 24 Christmas Eve Closed in the afternoon Friday, Dec. 25 Christmas Day Closed Friday, Jan. 1, 2027 New Year's Day Closed

Day after Thanksgiving: