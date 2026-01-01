Clinic Holiday Schedule
The following schedule applies to clinics only. Our hospitals, including their emergency rooms, remain open throughout the year, 24/7.
* Indicates academic division closed
2026 Dates
Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026
New Year's Day
Closed
Monday, Jan. 19
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Closed
Monday, May 25
Memorial Day
Closed
Friday, June 19
Juneteenth
Closed
Friday, July 3 (Observed)
Independence Day
Closed
Monday, Sept. 7
Labor Day
Closed
Thursday, Nov. 26
Thanksgiving Day
Closed
Friday, Nov. 27
Day after Thanksgiving
Closed
Thursday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve
Closed in the afternoon
Friday, Dec. 25
Christmas Day
Closed
Friday, Jan. 1, 2027
New Year's Day
Closed
Day after Thanksgiving:
- Culpeper Pediatrics open 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Augusta Pediatrics open 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Same Day clinics (Riverside, Stuarts Draft, and Specialty and Same Day Care Culpeper) are open 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., except Pediatric and Specialty Care Riverside, which will be closed