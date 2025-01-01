Skip to main content

Same Day & Urgent Care Options

How to choose the right type of care

Need to see a doctor today? The emergency room isn't your only option. Depending on your situation, you can choose urgent care or same-day care appointments to get the healthcare you need.

Immediate Care Options

We’ve got you covered. UVA Health has options for adults and children throughout Virginia for:

  • Urgent care visits (both in-person or virtual options)
  • Same-day primary care, plus select specialty care appointments
  • Emergency care, for life-threatening or critical issues

If you have an emergency, call 911.

Why Choose Urgent & Same-Day Care?

Making the right choice for your situation can save you time and money.

Time: At the emergency room, you may have to wait if other patients arrive with more severe issues. With a same-day or urgent care appointment, you can skip the uncertainty of when you’ll be seen.

Money: Same-day and urgent care visits are billed differently from ER visits. Same-day appointments are billed as either urgent care or primary care visits. Contact the clinic you’re visiting for more information about how you may be billed.

Urgent Care

When a sickness, pain, or injury keeps you from temporarily doing your normal activities, but isn’t an emergency, you’ll want an urgent care visit.

When to Choose Urgent Care: Examples

  • Cuts needing stitches with bleeding that is hard to stop (bandages get soaked)
  • Possible fractures, breaks, sprains or other injuries from a fall or accident
  • Diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting that won't go away
  • Sudden, severe stomach pain or cramping
  • Allergic reaction (like hives or sudden rash), difficulty breathing, and wheezing
  • Burns that feel deep or are large (bigger than the palm of your hand) or were from a chemical or electrical source
  • Worsening infections or serious fevers (over 103 degrees)

Urgent Care Locations

Location

Clinic

Serves

Weekend appointments?

Walk-ins?

Stuarts Draft

UVA Stuarts Draft Family Practice

Adults and children

No

No - Appointments only

Bristow

UVA Health Urgent Care Bristow

Adults and children

Yes (walk-ins only)

Yes

Warrenton

UVA Health Piedmont Urgent Care Warrenton

Adults and children

Yes (walk-ins only)

Yes

See a Doctor Today — Online

Virtual urgent care means you can talk to a provider without leaving home.

Same-Day Care

When you need a primary care provider for common, less urgent conditions, but can’t get an appointment with your regular doctor today, you’ll want same-day care.

When to Choose Same-Day Care: Examples

  • Minor wounds or injuries like small cuts, small burns, bruises, or insect bites
  • Fevers, coughs, sore throats, congested nose, and other cold or flu-like symptoms
  • Rashes
  • Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

Same-Day Care Locations

Location

Clinic

Serves

Weekend appointments?

Walk-ins?

Accepting new patients?

Charlottesville

UVA Primary Care Riverside

Adults and children ages 6 months and up

Yes

No - Appointments only

Yes

Charlottesville

UVA Health Same-Day Care

Adults 18 and up

No

No - Appointments only

Yes

Culpeper

UVA Health Specialty and Same Day Care Culpeper

Adults and children ages 3 months and up

No

No - Appointments only

Yes

Culpeper

UVA Health Family Medicine and Same Day Care Dominion

Adults and children

No

Yes

Yes

Fishersville

UVA Health Augusta Pediatrics

Children and young adults up to age 18

Yes

Yes

Yes

Gainesville

UVA Health Family Medicine Gainesville

Adults and children

No

No - Appointments only

Yes

Harrisonburg

UVA Pediatrics Harrisonburg

Children up to age 18

Yes

Yes

Yes

Haymarket

UVA Health Bull Run Family Medicine Haymarket

Adults and children

No

No - Appointments only

Yes

Manassas

UVA Health Children's Pediatrics Manassas

Children and young adults up to age 21

No

No - Appointments only

Yes

Manassas

UVA Health Internal Medicine Manassas

Adults 18 and up

No

No - Appointments only

Yes

Specialty Same-Day Care Locations

Location

Clinic

Serves

Weekend appointments?

Walk-ins?

Accepting new patients?

Charlottesville

Oncology Same Day Care

Adults 18 and up with issues related to their cancer

No

No - Appointments only

No - must already be a UVA Health cancer patient

Charlottesville

Orthopedics Walk-In Injury Care

Adults and children ages 5 years and up with broken bones, sports injuries, or other orthopedic needs

Yes

Yes

Yes

Emergency Room Care

When you need immediate help because of a life-threatening or very serious health issue needing emergency care, call 911. Our emergency rooms are open 24/7.

When to Call 911: Emergency Examples

  • Symptoms of stroke (face drooping, arm weakness, or speech that is slurred or hard to understand)
  • Heart attack (chest pain with or without numbness, pain, tingling in one or both arms, neck, back, or jaw; may also include trouble breathing, cold sweats, nausea, or lightheadedness)
  • An allergic reaction that makes it hard to breathe
  • Head, neck, and back injuries that look serious and affect your ability to think clearly or do things normally
  • Extreme internal pain that could need imaging

Find an Emergency Room Near You