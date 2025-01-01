Same Day & Urgent Care Options

Need to see a doctor today? The emergency room isn't your only option. Depending on your situation, you can choose urgent care or same-day care appointments to get the healthcare you need.

Immediate Care Options

We’ve got you covered. UVA Health has options for adults and children throughout Virginia for:

Urgent care visits (both in-person or virtual options)

visits (both in-person or virtual options) Same-day primary care, plus select specialty care appointments

primary care, plus select specialty care appointments Emergency care, for life-threatening or critical issues

If you have an emergency, call 911.

Why Choose Urgent & Same-Day Care?

Making the right choice for your situation can save you time and money.

Time: At the emergency room, you may have to wait if other patients arrive with more severe issues. With a same-day or urgent care appointment, you can skip the uncertainty of when you’ll be seen.

Money: Same-day and urgent care visits are billed differently from ER visits. Same-day appointments are billed as either urgent care or primary care visits. Contact the clinic you’re visiting for more information about how you may be billed.

Urgent Care

When a sickness, pain, or injury keeps you from temporarily doing your normal activities, but isn’t an emergency, you’ll want an urgent care visit.

When to Choose Urgent Care: Examples

Cuts needing stitches with bleeding that is hard to stop (bandages get soaked)

Possible fractures, breaks, sprains or other injuries from a fall or accident

Diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting that won't go away

Sudden, severe stomach pain or cramping

Allergic reaction (like hives or sudden rash), difficulty breathing, and wheezing

Burns that feel deep or are large (bigger than the palm of your hand) or were from a chemical or electrical source

Worsening infections or serious fevers (over 103 degrees)

