Same Day & Urgent Care Options
How to choose the right type of care
Need to see a doctor today? The emergency room isn't your only option. Depending on your situation, you can choose urgent care or same-day care appointments to get the healthcare you need.
Immediate Care Options
We’ve got you covered. UVA Health has options for adults and children throughout Virginia for:
- Urgent care visits (both in-person or virtual options)
- Same-day primary care, plus select specialty care appointments
- Emergency care, for life-threatening or critical issues
If you have an emergency, call 911.
Why Choose Urgent & Same-Day Care?
Making the right choice for your situation can save you time and money.
Time: At the emergency room, you may have to wait if other patients arrive with more severe issues. With a same-day or urgent care appointment, you can skip the uncertainty of when you’ll be seen.
Money: Same-day and urgent care visits are billed differently from ER visits. Same-day appointments are billed as either urgent care or primary care visits. Contact the clinic you’re visiting for more information about how you may be billed.
Urgent Care
When a sickness, pain, or injury keeps you from temporarily doing your normal activities, but isn’t an emergency, you’ll want an urgent care visit.
When to Choose Urgent Care: Examples
- Cuts needing stitches with bleeding that is hard to stop (bandages get soaked)
- Possible fractures, breaks, sprains or other injuries from a fall or accident
- Diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting that won't go away
- Sudden, severe stomach pain or cramping
- Allergic reaction (like hives or sudden rash), difficulty breathing, and wheezing
- Burns that feel deep or are large (bigger than the palm of your hand) or were from a chemical or electrical source
- Worsening infections or serious fevers (over 103 degrees)
Urgent Care Locations
Location
Clinic
Serves
Weekend appointments?
Walk-ins?
Stuarts Draft
Adults and children
No
No - Appointments only
Bristow
Adults and children
Yes (walk-ins only)
Yes
Warrenton
Adults and children
Yes (walk-ins only)
Yes
See a Doctor Today — Online
Virtual urgent care means you can talk to a provider without leaving home.
Same-Day Care
When you need a primary care provider for common, less urgent conditions, but can’t get an appointment with your regular doctor today, you’ll want same-day care.
When to Choose Same-Day Care: Examples
- Minor wounds or injuries like small cuts, small burns, bruises, or insect bites
- Fevers, coughs, sore throats, congested nose, and other cold or flu-like symptoms
- Rashes
- Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea
Same-Day Care Locations
Location
Clinic
Serves
Weekend appointments?
Walk-ins?
Accepting new patients?
Charlottesville
Adults and children ages 6 months and up
Yes
No - Appointments only
Yes
Charlottesville
Adults 18 and up
No
No - Appointments only
Yes
Culpeper
Adults and children ages 3 months and up
No
No - Appointments only
Yes
Culpeper
Adults and children
No
Yes
Yes
Fishersville
|UVA Health Augusta Pediatrics
Children and young adults up to age 18
Yes
Yes
Yes
Gainesville
|UVA Health Family Medicine Gainesville
Adults and children
No
No - Appointments only
Yes
Harrisonburg
|UVA Pediatrics Harrisonburg
Children up to age 18
Yes
Yes
Yes
Haymarket
|UVA Health Bull Run Family Medicine Haymarket
Adults and children
No
No - Appointments only
Yes
Manassas
Children and young adults up to age 21
No
No - Appointments only
Yes
Manassas
Adults 18 and up
No
No - Appointments only
Yes
Specialty Same-Day Care Locations
Location
Clinic
Serves
Weekend appointments?
Walk-ins?
Accepting new patients?
Charlottesville
Adults 18 and up with issues related to their cancer
No
No - Appointments only
No - must already be a UVA Health cancer patient
Charlottesville
Adults and children ages 5 years and up with broken bones, sports injuries, or other orthopedic needs
Yes
Yes
Yes
Emergency Room Care
When you need immediate help because of a life-threatening or very serious health issue needing emergency care, call 911. Our emergency rooms are open 24/7.
When to Call 911: Emergency Examples
- Symptoms of stroke (face drooping, arm weakness, or speech that is slurred or hard to understand)
- Heart attack (chest pain with or without numbness, pain, tingling in one or both arms, neck, back, or jaw; may also include trouble breathing, cold sweats, nausea, or lightheadedness)
- An allergic reaction that makes it hard to breathe
- Head, neck, and back injuries that look serious and affect your ability to think clearly or do things normally
- Extreme internal pain that could need imaging