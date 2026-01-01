The Life Support Learning Center provides educational courses and simulations for resuscitation and emergency response. These course help build the critical thinking skills required to care for patients in emergencies. From cardiac arrest to the rapidly decompensating patient and trauma. We offer courses for all of the patient populations we serve, including geriatric, pediatric, and newborn patients.

For healthcare providers, both in and outside of the hospital setting, these programs are designed to offer learning opportunities that will enhance knowledge and skills. The goal is improving patient care outcomes and healthcare delivery during emergency situations.

Accreditation

The University of Virginia School of Medicine is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

The University of Virginia School of Medicine designates these continuing medical education activities on an hour for hour basis for category 1 credit towards the American Medical Association's Physician's Recognition Award. Each physician should claim only those hours of credit that he/she actually spent in the educational activity.

The University of Virginia School of Medicine awards 0.1 CEU per contact hour to each non-physician participant who successfully completes this educational activity. The CEU (Continuing Education Unit) is a nationally recognized unit of measure for continuing education and training activities that meet specific educational planning requirements. The University of Virginia School of Medicine maintains a permanent record of participants who have been awarded CEUs.

Documentation

Upon successful completion of an ACLS, BLS, PALS, or NRP Course, participants will receive a provider card. This card indicates that the individual has met the requirements established by the American Heart Association for course completion.

Cancellation Policies

If a class is cancelled by us due to circumstances like inclement weather, you will not be charged.

Non-UVA Medical Center Participants

If cancellation is received 10 business days or more prior to the course date, the registration fee will be refunded minus a $25.00 administrative fee.

If less than 10 business days prior to the course, no refunds will be issued

Substitutions may be permitted up to 5 business days prior to the course. No substitutions can be made after that time.

UVA Medical Center Employees, find out more here.

Accomodations

The 1990 American Disabilities Act guarantees all individuals, regardless of their disabilities, have equal access. The Life Support Learning Center is pleased to assist participants with special needs. Written requests should be sent to the Life Support Learning Center at least 14 working days before the course.