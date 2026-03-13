Research Spotlight: Understanding Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy

What are you working on right now?

My lab’s current research focuses on understanding the mechanisms of SUDEP and how seizures become fatal. That’s perhaps our most intriguing question. Most people survive seizures, but it is not clear what drives any seizure to impair vital functions. We are examining specific neuronal groups in the brainstem that we think are activated during particularly severe seizures, leading to respiratory arrest and possibly SUDEP.

The follow-up question then is why does breathing not recover after a respiratory arrest caused by a seizure? To answer this question, we are examining the impact of seizures on the brainstem's natural ability to detect elevated carbon dioxide levels and regulate breathing. We have mouse models in which seizures can be induced by playing a tone. We can then assess the mouse’s respiratory reflex. We have found this reflex is suppressed and we’re beginning to examine how this occurs.

What are the most intriguing potential clinical applications of your work on SUDEP?

Identifying certain brain regions and neurons that drive respiratory arrest during and after seizures could provide targets for treatment. Stimulation devices could be implanted in these regions to prevent fatal pauses in breathing (apneas). These approaches are already used to treat diseases like Parkinson’s. With continued advances in seizure detection and wearable technology, this could become a genuinely viable therapeutic option.

What do you wish more people knew about your area of research?

I wish they knew what I didn’t know until a few years ago. Epilepsy is actually a very common condition, affecting more than 1% of the general population, and SUDEP is rare but devastating.

What recent discovery has impacted the way you think?

Brian Dlouhy’s work at the University of Iowa has been quite enlightening. He has demonstrated that stimulation of certain parts of the amygdala in humans can produce long-lasting apneas that people don’t notice. His work indicates that abnormal brain activation during seizures could be responsible for breathing dysfunction seen in situations such as SUDEP.

What made you choose UVA Health as the place to do your research?

I came to UVA for the opportunity to work on this current epilepsy project. My previous work involved brainstem control of breathing and cardiovascular function, but I was new to the field of epilepsy. Epilepsy and basic neuroscience research here at UVA are excellent. Perhaps more importantly, my colleagues here have been amazing collaborators and educators. I could not do this research without them.