When to Refer Early for Cancer Care: A Provider Perspective

You don’t have to wait for a confirmed cancer diagnosis to refer. Early evaluation can expand what’s possible for your patients. Allan Tsung, MD, a surgical oncologist and chair of the UVA Department of Surgery, works closely with referring providers to guide next steps and coordinate care — so patients benefit from both advanced treatment options and continuity with the doctors they trust.
That approach is deeply personal for Tsung. After losing his father to cancer, he was driven to pursue a career focused on improving treatment and supporting patients and families through every step of care. For him, that work begins with open collaboration with referring providers. In this Q&A, he shares his perspective on early referral and working in partnership with referring providers.
How Can Providers Help Their Patients With Early Cancer Detection and Diagnosis?
Catching cancer early can completely change what is possible. Patients often confide in you first — and the trust you build with your patients every day uncovers symptoms or family history that might otherwise go unspoken. You also play a vital role by recognizing subtle changes and guiding your patients toward timely evaluation.
When those insights reach us through your referral, we can act earlier and give your patients the strongest chance for a good outcome. Even when cancer is not confirmed, early referral offers peace of mind and ensures your patients have the broadest range of options.
When Should Providers Refer a Patient to UVA Health for Cancer Care?
Whenever there is a concern, even before a diagnosis is certain, we welcome the opportunity to see your patients.
Referrals from trusted physicians carry tremendous weight because patients know their doctor is still involved in their care. Your patient will not only receive advanced surgical treatments and access to innovative research, but they will also feel that their care is an extension of the trust you have already built.
We see ourselves as joining your team, so patients experience both cutting-edge options and continuity with the providers they already know and rely on. Early involvement allows us to work alongside you on next steps and give your patients clarity and confidence.
Even when cancer is only suspected, early referral can expand options. Our team works with you to coordinate care and support your patient at every step.
How Do You Approach Working With Referring Providers?
I see referring providers as true partners. You know your patients best, and when they come to see a specialist, I want them to feel that their care is a continuation of the relationship you have already built. My role is to add our specialty expertise while keeping you connected and informed so your patients experience us as one team.
How Do You Handle Meeting a Newly Referred Patient?
Meeting a new patient is about more than reviewing scans or lab results. I want them to feel they can trust me and that there is a path forward, even in the face of uncertainty. By listening closely and being present, I can offer reassurance and help them see they are not alone in this journey.
What's Your Favorite Part of Being a Surgical Oncologist?
Offering patients hope when they feel overwhelmed by a cancer diagnosis.
Sometimes that hope is very tangible, such as removing a tumor that once seemed inoperable or using minimally invasive techniques that help patients return to their lives more quickly. Other times, it comes through conversation and reassurance that we will face the journey together.
I am grateful to work in a field where teamwork across specialties gives patients strength and new possibilities they may not have imagined.
What Inspired You to Specialize in Surgical Oncology?
I chose cancer surgery because this work is deeply personal for me. My father passed away from rectal cancer that had spread to his liver. At that time, there were few effective treatments we could turn to.
Walking through that journey with him made me determined to help other families facing the same challenges. That experience drives me every day to ask, “How can I do better?” For me, that means pursuing innovative surgical treatments and research that will lead to better answers, while also being there for my patients and their loved ones.
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