When to Refer Early for Cancer Care: A Provider Perspective

You don’t have to wait for a confirmed cancer diagnosis to refer. Early evaluation can expand what’s possible for your patients. Allan Tsung, MD, a surgical oncologist and chair of the UVA Department of Surgery, works closely with referring providers to guide next steps and coordinate care — so patients benefit from both advanced treatment options and continuity with the doctors they trust.

That approach is deeply personal for Tsung. After losing his father to cancer, he was driven to pursue a career focused on improving treatment and supporting patients and families through every step of care. For him, that work begins with open collaboration with referring providers. In this Q&A, he shares his perspective on early referral and working in partnership with referring providers.

How Can Providers Help Their Patients With Early Cancer Detection and Diagnosis?

Catching cancer early can completely change what is possible. Patients often confide in you first — and the trust you build with your patients every day uncovers symptoms or family history that might otherwise go unspoken. You also play a vital role by recognizing subtle changes and guiding your patients toward timely evaluation.

When those insights reach us through your referral, we can act earlier and give your patients the strongest chance for a good outcome. Even when cancer is not confirmed, early referral offers peace of mind and ensures your patients have the broadest range of options.

When Should Providers Refer a Patient to UVA Health for Cancer Care?

Whenever there is a concern, even before a diagnosis is certain, we welcome the opportunity to see your patients.

Referrals from trusted physicians carry tremendous weight because patients know their doctor is still involved in their care. Your patient will not only receive advanced surgical treatments and access to innovative research, but they will also feel that their care is an extension of the trust you have already built.

We see ourselves as joining your team, so patients experience both cutting-edge options and continuity with the providers they already know and rely on. Early involvement allows us to work alongside you on next steps and give your patients clarity and confidence.