Provider Perspectives: Pediatric Kidney Disease Care for Body & Mind

Agnieszka (Agnes) Swiatecka-Urban, MD, is a pediatric nephrologist and physician-scientist focused on improving care for children and young adults with chronic, severe illness. She shares what motivated her to choose her specialty, what she values most as a kidney specialist, and how she works with patients and families referred to UVA Health Children’s.

What made you decide to focus on nephrology?

I have always been interested in nephrology, and wanted to be a pediatrician for as long as I can remember. During my school years, I loved studying biology and chemistry. Later, I wanted to follow in the footsteps of my role models — exceptional physicians whom I was very lucky to meet.

What do you most enjoy about practicing as a kidney specialist?

My career has been shaped by patients and their positive attitude. They strive to enjoy life despite chronic illness. This has always motivated me and gives me a boost of energy to become a better physician. Then I can deliver the best care possible and help patients live full, meaningful lives despite chronic illness.

My greatest satisfaction comes when patients visit me to tell me that they feel better. I believe that kidney disease affects the body and the mind. When we treat kidney disease, we also improve their overall well-being.

How do you approach working with families and patients referred to UVA Health Children’s?

When patients come to see us, they see the entire team. That includes the pediatric nephrologist, nurse care coordinator, dietitian, social worker, and psychologist. We tailor care to our patients’ specific needs.

We see patients with various conditions that affect kidney function. I treat patients from birth until early adulthood. They may have kidney defects, only one kidney, high blood pressure (hypertension), kidney stones, or acute or chronic kidney disease. We also see those who may need dialysis or kidney transplantation.

What's one thing UVA Health Children's can offer these patients that you think makes their experience better?

Patients who come see us at UVA Children's will receive very complex and complete care whether they come for one visit or this will be chronic care. We tailor the needs of patients and provide care through our multidisciplinary team. Patients will be treated with compassion and will receive our undivided attention throughout the entire process.