Do Yoga Anytime, Anywhere with this Video

Within the past decade, yoga has infiltrated not only Western culture but also Western medicine. That’s because the more we learn about this ancient practice, the more we realize its benefits go far beyond flexibility and muscle toning.
Multiple studies have shown that yoga can positively impact the body in many ways, including helping to regulate blood glucose levels and keeping the cardiovascular system in tune. It’s also an effective tool for managing stress levels and conditions like depression and anxiety.
This is because yoga increases neurotransmitters in the body, such as serotonin, dopamine, and oxytocin, known as “happy chemicals.” And it decreases the stress hormone cortisol.
Give Yoga a Try
Yoga practices are accessible to everyone and can be done just about anywhere. So if you’re feeling over-stressed at work or you’re looking for a refreshing way to start your day, we’ve made it easy to give yoga a try.
Join Ina Stephens, MD, co-director of the medical yoga program, for this yoga class captured in the video below. Do it at your own pace, break it up into segments or complete the entire class at once. It’s up to you.
Yoga with Dr. Ina Stephens
