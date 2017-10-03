Do Yoga Anytime, Anywhere with this Video

This is because yoga increases neurotransmitters in the body, such as serotonin, dopamine, and oxytocin, known as “happy chemicals.” And it decreases the stress hormone cortisol.

Give Yoga a Try

Yoga practices are accessible to everyone and can be done just about anywhere. So if you’re feeling over-stressed at work or you’re looking for a refreshing way to start your day, we’ve made it easy to give yoga a try.

Join Ina Stephens, MD, co-director of the medical yoga program, for this yoga class captured in the video below. Do it at your own pace, break it up into segments or complete the entire class at once. It’s up to you.