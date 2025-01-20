Winter Exercise: 6 Family Activities To Stay Healthy & Sane When It's Cold

It's a super-cold January here in Virginia. Many of us have snow and ice still in our yards. Winter exercise? Not appealing. Family activities at parks and playgrounds? Brr.

Still, we all need to exercise. We've talked on this blog before about ways to keep your kids active during the summer. But how do you stay fit, active, and healthy in the winter?

You Need to Stay Active All Year Round

Staying active is an important part of a healthy lifestyle, no matter the time of year or your age. Adults need 150 minutes a week of exercise. School-age kids should get 60 minutes — a whole hour! — a day. Regular exercise can:

Prevent obesity

Improve heart health

Support your mental health

Build self-esteem

Help you sleep

Lower stress

We've been talking about kids and exercise for years. I don't need research to convince me that winter exercise is needed. In our house, without the usual mountain biking and running, the amounts of crabbiness and apathy towards chores have hit unbearable levels!

Because the Screens Don't Freeze

Of course, cold and ice are not the only barriers to winter exercise and family activity.

Joshua Kim, DO, a primary care doctor, points out that the winter months can make it feel impossible to fight "the ever-increasing pulls towards a more sedentary lifestyle from things such as TV, phones, tablets, and video games."

It's even hard for us responsible adults to find motivation. There's so many movies to watch.

6 Fun Family Activities for Winter Exercise

Don't stress. These family activities don't require too much time or planning. You can do most of them inside.

And exercising as a family means you've not only helped everyone's health. You've spent quality time together.

#1 Just Dance

"Some kids enjoy dancing," Kim points out. "Joining a dance class, having a dance party at home, or playing certain video games can help make moving more fun."

Don't want to leave the warm house? Some ideas to get you off the couch:

Watch a favorite family musical. When there's a song, challenge everyone to get up and dance.

Have a dance contest in your living room. Include dress-up and karaoke for extra inspiration.

Find different dance styles on YouTube. Bhangra, Bollywood, African dance, and belly dancing are just a few types that are both heart-pumping and fairly easy to follow, even for little ones.

Give everyone a chance to pick the songs.

#2 Play Games

Even older kids can get into competitive activity. "Be creative," Kim says.

Play 'Simon Says.' Your kids will love making you do funny things.

Hot Lava — that game where you have to get around the room without touching the floor can get you bending, stretching, and jumping.

Stairs — who can go up and down the most times?

Tug of war — with or without dogs, this classic works out your glutes and arms.

Balloon volleyball — you only need 2 players to turn your living room into a forum of sweat.

#3 Turn Into a Team

Want to really generate incentive to exercise? Find a family to compete against for an indoor 'field day.' Pick a few activities, aligned to age group interest. Each family can make a team name, team color, mascot, etc., and practice ahead of time. Working together toward a goal that involves others is a great way to get moving.

#4 Take It Outside

If your house is just too cramped or you really need a change of scenery, don't forget options outside your home. Try:

A regular family walk

Snow play and removal, ice scraping, winter outdoor work

Indoor swimming, roller skating, ice skating, or squash

Gym classes for all ages

Climbing gyms

#5 Take Commercial Breaks

This is, in my mind, the easiest idea to try. If not the most beneficial, at least this approach gets you all moving in some fashion.

Basically, while watching TV, set a rule that everyone has to do jumping jacks or hops or squats during the commercial breaks. If anyone breaks the rule, then the TV is turned off. It's almost as if you're powering the television with your body's energy!

#6 Burn to Earn Screen Time

Kim points out that, "Sometimes encouraging physical activity looks like setting limits on television, video games, computers, and tablets to give time and space for other things."

Require everyone to workout to get access to shows or video games. Family members have to earn screen time. Example: 25 minutes of running around the block = 1 hour of screen time. That goes for the parents, too.

How to Make Your Family Activities Succeed

Worried about everyone getting into the spirit of things and staying there? Concerned that silly games won't translate to worthwhile gains? Here's a few tips:

Brief & Intense is Great

High intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts, or sprints, where you go hard for 30 seconds using your major muscle groups carry enormous benefits for your heart and overall physical well-being. Use a timer during gameplay to make sure you're moving enough.

Make It Count

Choose motivational prizes. Kids tend to love to pick the next meal or entertainment. Or getting to skip a chore. Some like cash. Bragging rights work, too, and a visual reinforcement — a leaderboard for the month helps keep the competition top of mind. Maybe parents earn massages. Go wild!

Routines Rule

The more regular your activities become, the more effective they will be. Bake physical activity into your family routine. It might be hard for a couple weeks — groans and complaints and dragged feet in abundance. But just keep going. The habit will form and require less cajoling.

Kim's advice: "Make activity part of your lifestyle. Make it regular, establish a pattern/habit. This is how behavior is perpetuated. Make taking a family walk after dinner a normal activity, for example."

Be the Role Model

I've certainly had times where the kids danced, and I enjoyed the couch, a captive and lazy audience. Certainly, adults need less exercise than kids, so you'll have that time. But spend at least 30 minutes engaging in your chosen activity. Only if everyone gets involved will everyone stay involved.

"Do it together," Kim says. "Kids who see their parents engage in active lifestyles will be more likely to engage in activity themselves. Also, in my experience, kids are quick to point out hypocrisy, and if you're telling your child to be active and healthy, but are not doing it yourself, you may be in for a tough conversation."

Plan & Plan to Change It Up

Set your goal for the week in terms of how many times you want to do a family activity for your winter exercise. Is this a daily after-dinner dance-off? A weekend challenge of situps and pushups? Make the plan, and plan to vary the activities. Avoid an energy-sucking rut.

