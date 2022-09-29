When Your Child Has Cancer: 10 Ways to Navigate the Next Few Years

Elizabeth Lyons, MD, is a primary care doctor at UVA Health. For a while, though, she wasn’t taking care of patients. She was taking care of her 5 year-old-son, Colin, who had leukemia.

It’s been several years of turmoil since Lyons learned her son had cancer. Now, on the other side of it, she reflects on all the things she had to face.

When you first learn your child has cancer, you may feel like you don’t know what to do. Here’s some answers.

1. Accept the Lack of Control

“I think the hardest thing at the very beginning was the loss of control,” Lyons says. ”When Colin was first diagnosed, I was shocked. But then I thought, 'There's going to be a roadmap, and I can plan out our life.'”