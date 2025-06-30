When Your 5-Year Old Has ALL Leukemia

Emily Moses, MD: So, patients who have ALL, the leukemia cells, where it's made in the bone marrow, crowds out the normal cells that are made there. So when the bone marrow can't make those red blood cells and platelets, then you have symptoms of low red blood cells, so anemia.

Julie Phillips: She was 5, so she really didn't understand. All, you know, we could say was, you know,” you're sick and we have to be at the hospital for a while, and you're going to have to take medicine for a while.” I mean, they make her feel like she's safe here. She, you know, she's not scared to come here to do her treatments. They... they make it easier.

Whitney Perdue, RN: It's great to see Blakeleigh and see her come into clinic and come over and give me a hug.

Emily Moses, MD: She is doing really well with treatment. We still see them monthly for the first year, and we'll see her life, life-long.

Whitney Perdue, RN: The fact that she keeps coming for lab checks and we do all those follow-ups, that's all a positive. So it'll get less and less that we see her. And that's a good thing.

Julie Phillips: Hopefully, we only have 3 more months left of treatment. We're praying we get there and.... that'll be it. Looking at her, you wouldn’t know anything was wrong with her. She's just like a normal child.